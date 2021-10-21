Brilliant Iheanacho combines with Daka to rescue Leicester city from the doldrums.

Their opponents on the day, Spartak Moscow, laid in second place, looking as tough a proposition as you could expect in the second-tier European competition. Their recent form had been rather formidable, with the indomitable Napoli amongst the scalps they have claimed recently.

Brendan Rodgers prepared his team for the upcoming challenge by keeping his more influential players (Kelechi Iheanacho and James Madison) as fresh as he could afford by taking them off early as soon as their weekend Premier League fixtures were safely won.

The match in Moscow was not so straightforward as Spartak took control early by scoring the first goal in the 11th minute. Leicester City fans' hearts would have sunk even deeper when they doubled their lead in the 44th minute with a nice strike from Jordan Larsson.

From that moment onwards, it was just all Leicester as they switched their game all the way up. The equalizer scored by Patson Daka minutes into first half stoppage time from a brilliant Kelechi Iheanacho assist was the first stroke of a performance that ended up blowing the Russian Gladiators away on their own patch.

The same trick was repeated three minutes into the second half when a brilliant Iheanacho pass picked out Daka once again to knock the ball into a gaping net for the equalizer. Although both players had not started many games together prior to this one but the manner with which they combined in Russia seemed to suggest the opposite. It was like both players knew what the other was going to do before it was done.

Two more goals from the incredible Daka were more than enough to stave off Spartak who tried to muster an unsuccessful late resurgence for a draw. The four goals helped the Zambian striker open his European account for the Foxes at only the third time of asking, and how incredible were they?

The Daka-Iheanacho partnership is one that will give the former Liverpool manager the kind of headache managers wish for. The Super Eagles forward has been known to combine well with Jamie Vardy who was not even on the pitch tonight. This performance would have bolstered Iheanacho's increasing importance to this Leicester team and the King Power Stadium faithful will be keen to see even more of him now.

---

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

----