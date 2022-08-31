Frank Onyeka's move to Middlesbrough in doubt

Onyeka has been linked with a move away from Brentford, with Middlesbrough interested in the Nigerian's services.

Onyeka set to stay at Brentford?

The Skybet Championship side are interested in signing the 24-year-old on a loan deal with no obligation to buy.

Boro had reportedly started talks with Brentford over the deal, but the potential move is now in doubt. According to reports, Brentford could stop Onyeka from leaving following Christian Norgaard's injury.

The Danish midfielder was not in Brentford's squad that played a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Getty Images

As a result, The Bees are considering holding on to Onyeka until they determine the extent of Norgaard's injury. Should the Danish international be ruled out for a lengthy period, Onyeka will likely stay at Brentford this season.

Onyeka still waiting on Boro move

Although he did not start against the Eagles, Onyeka came on in the 68th minute to help Thomas Frank's men secure a point at Selhurst Park.

Pulse Nigeria

Nonetheless, a move to Boro will still be on Onyeka's mind as he has had a frustrating time since he signed for Brentford. The Super Eagles midfielder joined The Bees from FC Midtjylland last summer, but he has had a disappointing spell at the club.