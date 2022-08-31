Frank Onyeka's move to Middlesbrough in doubt

The Nigerian international has been linked with a move to the Skybet Championship side, but the move is in doubt.

Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka could still end up at Brentford this season despite reports linking him with a move to Middlesbrough.

Onyeka has been linked with a move away from Brentford, with Middlesbrough interested in the Nigerian's services.

The Skybet Championship side are interested in signing the 24-year-old on a loan deal with no obligation to buy.

Boro had reportedly started talks with Brentford over the deal, but the potential move is now in doubt. According to reports, Brentford could stop Onyeka from leaving following Christian Norgaard's injury.

The Danish midfielder was not in Brentford's squad that played a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

As a result, The Bees are considering holding on to Onyeka until they determine the extent of Norgaard's injury. Should the Danish international be ruled out for a lengthy period, Onyeka will likely stay at Brentford this season.

Although he did not start against the Eagles, Onyeka came on in the 68th minute to help Thomas Frank's men secure a point at Selhurst Park.

A move to Boro may be what Onyeka needs
A move to Boro may be what Onyeka needs Pulse Nigeria

Nonetheless, a move to Boro will still be on Onyeka's mind as he has had a frustrating time since he signed for Brentford. The Super Eagles midfielder joined The Bees from FC Midtjylland last summer, but he has had a disappointing spell at the club.

Onyeka only made 20 league appearances last season, while he has only played twice this season.

