Nigerian speedster to join Onyeka at Brentford

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Brentford has completed the signing of Deji Sotana from OGC Nice in Ligue 1.

Deji Sotana joins Frank Onyeka at Brentford
Deji Sotana joins Frank Onyeka at Brentford

Brentford rounded up their transfer business with the exciting acquisition of Deji Sotana. The young winger joins on loan till the end of the season, with an option to buy.

Recommended articles

Sotana made the announcement on his Instagram page with a picture of him in a Brentford jersey with the caption: 'GOD IS GREAT! Happy To Join @Brentfordfc Let’s Work !'

www.instagram.com

The winger of Nigerian descent is a product of the Manchester United academy and played alongside the likes of Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire.

www.instagram.com

Sotana is known for his explosive pace and the Brentford scouting team would be well aware of the gem they have on their hands. While still at Old Trafford back in 2020, The then 18-year-old once clocked a top speed of 22.9mph during sprinting sessions.

He then joined French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in a push for more first-team football. However, the likes of Calvin Stengs, Justin Kluivert and Amine Gouiri out on the wings has meant Sotana with little game-time.

Brentford reserve manager Neil Macfarlane organised a training match to see the youngster in action and he was delighted with what he saw.

“Our recruitment team produced a trial game recently with the highest performing players. He did well and we're pleased to bring him in.

“It's a good opportunity for Deji to keep his career moving forwards,” Macfarlane said.

Sotana links up with Super Eagles international Frank Onyeka.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

Nigerian athlete Ese Brume presents her 2020 Olympic bronze medal to Pastor Oyedepo

Nigerian athlete Ese Brume presents her 2020 Olympic bronze medal to Pastor Oyedepo

Console Wars: Competition rises as Sony's PlayStation buys Xbox developer - Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Console Wars: Competition rises as Sony's PlayStation buys Xbox developer - Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen rocks green and white outfit [Photos]

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen rocks green and white outfit [Photos]

Juventus outcast Ramsey to partner Joe Aribo in Rangers midfield

Juventus outcast Ramsey to partner Joe Aribo in Rangers midfield

Nigerian speedster to join Onyeka at Brentford

Nigerian speedster to join Onyeka at Brentford

What Eguavoen told Super Eagles players after shock AFCON2021 exit

What Eguavoen told Super Eagles players after shock AFCON2021 exit

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest