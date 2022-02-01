Nigerian speedster to join Onyeka at Brentford

Sotana made the announcement on his Instagram page with a picture of him in a Brentford jersey with the caption: 'GOD IS GREAT! Happy To Join @Brentfordfc Let’s Work !'

The winger of Nigerian descent is a product of the Manchester United academy and played alongside the likes of Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire.

Sotana is known for his explosive pace and the Brentford scouting team would be well aware of the gem they have on their hands. While still at Old Trafford back in 2020, The then 18-year-old once clocked a top speed of 22.9mph during sprinting sessions.

He then joined French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in a push for more first-team football. However, the likes of Calvin Stengs, Justin Kluivert and Amine Gouiri out on the wings has meant Sotana with little game-time.

Brentford reserve manager Neil Macfarlane organised a training match to see the youngster in action and he was delighted with what he saw.

“Our recruitment team produced a trial game recently with the highest performing players. He did well and we're pleased to bring him in.

“It's a good opportunity for Deji to keep his career moving forwards,” Macfarlane said.