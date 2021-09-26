Brendan Rodgers needs to take Kelechi Iheanacho hint

Those hopes barely lasted until the 12th minute when a dramatic Jamie Vardy header fizzed past a startled Kasper Schmeichel. The goal served as the away side’s fortuitous opener upon which they laid the foundations of their well-earned draw on their latest visit to the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers’ men had to come twice from behind to peg back the Clarets after they retook the lead through a brilliant Maxwel Cornet strike. Vardy bore the burden of scoring both of the home team’s goals on the day, in addition to the own goal he scored at the other end.

The Englishman required the efforts of Kelechi Iheanacho to set him up for his second goal that also clinched the draw for the East Midlands outfit.

The assist provided by the Super Eagles striker brought his goal contribution for the Foxes this season to four goals; scoring two while providing another two for his teammates.

All of those have shockingly only come from two starts, hinting at his manger’s reluctance to only use him sparingly. This can only come as a surprise at a moment when last season’s FA Cup winners really need more names on the scoresheet.

Vardy once again came in clutch as he is wont to do whenever Leicester find themselves in the kind of holes they did in this match. Unfortunately, it was not enough to clinch the win and get their campaign back on track.

Having navigated some difficult results since the season began, the mood in the stadium was barely inspiring. Frayed nerves started to appear with the home crowd showing their unusual displeasure at the manager’s decisions when Rodgers substituted the industrious Ademola Lookman.

“I’ve been here [since February 2019] and this is probably the first time the fans have booed, so I’ll take that,” said Rodgers. “I’d never judge fans on airing their feelings in the stadium. Some decisions you get right and some you won’t but you need to be decisive.”

His decision to still keep playing Iheanacho from the bench is one of the more curious ones that he will need to get right.

With the chemistry and understanding that he has shown when playing alongside Vardy, it is shocking that the West African has mostly been stationed on the bench when the team has needed goals.

Hopefully, providing the pass that sent Vardy through on Saturday will be enough to remind Rodgers where his team’s goals lie in the next series of games.

