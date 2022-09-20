PREMIER LEAGUE

Reports: Iheanacho, Ndidi to likely meet a new coach on return from Super Eagles friendly

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Brendan Rodgers-led Leicester City have gotten just one point from seven games and already conceded 22 goals this season, an average of three goals per game.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and forward Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and forward Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City's board are reportedly calculating the cost of sacking manager Brendan Rodgers, following a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat that has seen the club in 20th.

Recommended articles

In their latest defeat, Wilfred Ndidi's error gifted Rodrigo Bentacur a goal which inspired Tottenham Hotspur to go from a tied scoreline to winning 6-2, putting the Foxes boss under more pressure.

Prior to that defeat, Leicester City had lost 5-2 to Brighton, 1-0 to Manchester United, 2-1 to Chelsea, 2-1 to Southampton and, 4-2 to league leaders Arsenal.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers AFP

Now chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin, are said to be strongly considering whether Rodgers should stay beyond the forthcoming international break, and try to fix his mistakes, or leave the club before the players return from national team duties.

If Rodgers is fired, the Foxes are expected to make a move for Mauricio Pochettino or Rafael Benitez.

On their list of potential replacements is Thomas Frank, the head coach of Brentford. Frank is reported as Leicester City's top candidate.

Although he worries about losing his job, with just one point from seven games and 22 goals conceded, Rodgers has accepted responsibility for his team's slump.

"I don't know, to be honest. Whatever their [the owners'] decision is, I will always respect it. The owners will do what it is they feel they need to do," Rodgers said after his team's defeat to Tottenham.

"I'm not daft, I know football, and the last six games don't make great reading. But I have every confidence the team can push on and climb the table if they play like they did in large parts and cut out mistakes."

On return from the international break, Leicester City will welcome 19th-placed Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

I think I’ll be happier in England - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

"I think I’ll be happier in England" - Chelsea loanee criticises his parent club Juventus

Osimhen makes speedy recovery from injury, gets return date for Napoli

Osimhen makes speedy recovery from injury, gets return date for Napoli

Reports: Iheanacho, Ndidi to likely meet a new coach on return from Super Eagles friendly

Reports: Iheanacho, Ndidi to likely meet a new coach on return from Super Eagles friendly

Onuachu counters Club Brugge manager over failed summer transfer

Onuachu counters Club Brugge manager over failed summer transfer

Video: Super Eagles train in new gear as Ademola Lookman arrives for Algeria clash

Video: Super Eagles train in new gear as Ademola Lookman arrives for Algeria clash

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets a new job

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Teenage sensation Ahmed Musa joins Leganes but how does that involve MI Abaga and Kenneth Omeruo?

Ahmed Musa joins Kenneth Omeruo in Leganes after motivation from rapper M.I Abaga