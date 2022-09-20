Reports: Iheanacho, Ndidi to likely meet a new coach on return from Super Eagles friendly

In their latest defeat, Wilfred Ndidi's error gifted Rodrigo Bentacur a goal which inspired Tottenham Hotspur to go from a tied scoreline to winning 6-2, putting the Foxes boss under more pressure.

Prior to that defeat, Leicester City had lost 5-2 to Brighton, 1-0 to Manchester United, 2-1 to Chelsea, 2-1 to Southampton and, 4-2 to league leaders Arsenal.

AFP

Leicester City considering Rodgers sack

Now chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin, are said to be strongly considering whether Rodgers should stay beyond the forthcoming international break, and try to fix his mistakes, or leave the club before the players return from national team duties.

If Rodgers is fired, the Foxes are expected to make a move for Mauricio Pochettino or Rafael Benitez.

On their list of potential replacements is Thomas Frank, the head coach of Brentford. Frank is reported as Leicester City's top candidate.

Rodgers accept responsibility for Leciester slump

Although he worries about losing his job, with just one point from seven games and 22 goals conceded, Rodgers has accepted responsibility for his team's slump.

"I don't know, to be honest. Whatever their [the owners'] decision is, I will always respect it. The owners will do what it is they feel they need to do," Rodgers said after his team's defeat to Tottenham.

"I'm not daft, I know football, and the last six games don't make great reading. But I have every confidence the team can push on and climb the table if they play like they did in large parts and cut out mistakes."