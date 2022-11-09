BREAKING: Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury

According to French media outlet, L'equipe, it is now confirmed that Mane will not be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich had confirmed that their Senegalese star Sadio Mane will be ready for the World Cup.

Assistant manager Dino Toppmoeller revealed that Mane's injury is not as serious as first feared.

"Mane was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain," the Bayern assistant boss said. "Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy," he added.

Manager, Julian Nagelsman, who hoped for the best, noted that the Senegalese will undergo a scan after he got a blow to the head.

"I can't say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin. That's an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles," Nagelsmann stated.

"I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can't say anything for sure yet."

Big Blow for Senegal

Despite the optimism from the Bayern coaching crew, African champions will head to the 2022 World Cup without their talisman.

French outlet, Lequipe has now confirmed the worst fears after the 30-year-old limped off in the 6-1 win over Werder Bremen.

"This is a hard blow for the Senegalese selection. Sadio Mané will not play in the World Cup (20 November - 18 December)," the French media outlet noted.

According to their report, Sane will be out for several weeks after he injured his tendon.

"The former Liverpool player is actually suffering from a tendon and is expected to miss several weeks of competition," the report added.