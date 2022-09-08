BREAKING: Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new manager in less than 48 hours after Tuchel sack.

The 47-year-old Englishman has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the London club as he looks to lead the Blues under the Boehly-led administration.

The Blues dismissed former coach Thomas Tuchel earlier on Wednesday morning after an embarrassing start to their Champions League campaign this season.

Thomas Tuchel's men slumped to their third defeat in their opening seven games after the 1-0 loss in Zagreb on Wednesday night.

AFP

The 47-year-old German was then issued his marching orders less than 24 hours later.

A club statement on Thursday read: "Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the Club."

Potter is expected to be in the dugout for Saturday's game against Fulham this Saturday along with his Brighton staff.

Graham Potter was first choice to replace Thomas Tuchel

Potter quickly emerged as Chelsea's No 1 target and he was locked in advanced talks with the Blues on Wednesday night, thrashing out an agreement.

AFP

Reports had circulated in the UK media that Brighton's manager was next in line for the job as other names were also mentioned internally within the Chelsea board including former PSG and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Chelsea have finally decided to recruit the services of Graham Potter after verbally agreeing terms with the London club.

Having made a formal approach to Brighton, Chelsea was granted permission to speak to Potter soon after news broke about Tuchel's departure.

According to DailyMail, talks for Graham's appointment was led by co-owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in London on Wednesday afternoon and continued into the evening.