ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Karim Benzema announces retirement from International football

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ballon d'or winner Karim Benzema has decided to retire from international football, a day after France lost to Argentina in the World Cup final

France striker Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football
France striker Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football

Real Madrid striker, Benzema has made the decision to retire from International football. Benzema was unable to play at the just concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup with France due to an injury and has decided it is best to call it a day on the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Real Madrid legend who scored 37 goals in 97 games for France since making his debut in 2007, made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Benzema, 35, tweeted: "I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I am proud of it! "I have written my story and ours is ending."

Benzema had a rocky international career with France that saw him not play for his country for five years after being implicated in a blackmailing scandal but he returned to help the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume both made the year memorable for Nigerian sports.

    Pulse Picks: Top 10 Nigerian sports moments

  • The top 10 African footballers in 2022 (Pulsesports)

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African footballers in 2022

  • A dejected Mbappe walks past the World Cup title.

    Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Recommended articles

BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

Lagos Clubs dominate west Africa club sitting volleyball championship

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African footballers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African footballers in 2022

BREAKING: Karim Benzema announces retirement from International football

BREAKING: Karim Benzema announces retirement from International football

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

Qatar 2022 World Cup sets new scoring record

Qatar 2022 World Cup sets new scoring record

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

QATAR 2022: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

All set for a NIGHT OF GLAM AND BUZZ as entertainment meets sports at Face-Off Fight Night 3

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Closing ceremony (All you need to know)

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final