Breaking down Anthony Nwakaeme’s impressive display against Galatasaray

Having won three games on the trot against Yeni Malatyaspor, Sivasspor and cellar-dwelling Giresunspor — teams they were largely expected to dispatch — Sunday’s visitors to Medical Park Stadyumu represented the Trabzon outfit’s first major test of the 2021/22 season.

Trailing 2-0 after 33 minutes certainly wasn’t what the hosts expected before kick-off, but they rallied emphatically to equalize against Fatih Terim’s side.

Anthony Nwakaeme got the team’s second, around 20 game minutes after Andreas Cornelius halved the deficit just before half-time, notching his fourth Super Lig goal of the campaign in as many appearances.

Following a rather average 2020/21 season by his standards, the burly frontman has got off to an amazing start this term. The 32-year-old attacker netted seven times and set up five assists for the Black Sea Storm in the previous campaign, which wasn’t a poor return in fairness.

Having said that, for someone who had contributed to 20 goals in 2018/19 and 17 in 19/20,12 goal involvements in his third season was a tad underwhelming.

If this year’s start is anything to go by, the Nigerian could be set for a return to his talismanic best for the club as they look to mount another push for a first title since 1984. By scoring against Galatasaray in gameweek four, Nwakaeme matched Necmi Perekli’s record of scoring in four straight games for Trabzonspor. Perekli’s achievement came way back in 1976/77, so ending a 44-year wait further demonstrates the bright start the West African has had this season.

Furthermore, no player on the pitch completed more dribbles than the 32-year-old, who was successful in seven of nine attempts to take on his marker. He also won seven ground duels, higher than any player on either side and he created two shooting opportunities in 90 minutes, outdone by only three performers in both teams.

Without a doubt, Nwakaeme has been in amazing form so far and September 18’s visit to Kasimpasa could see the in-form frontman break Perekli’s record that has stood for over four decades.

If that record tumbles, perhaps more observers will extol the red-hot marksman’s talismanic presence and maybe even convince Gernot Rohr to give the Trabzonspor man another chance with the Super Eagles.

-----

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----