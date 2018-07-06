Brazil vs Belgium in numbers

news

This will be the fifth tie between Brazil and Belgium.

In all competitions, there have been six previous clashes between them. Brazil have won five and lost just one.

Belgium went on rampage to thrash Brazil 5-1 in 1963 in the first ever clash between them. The game which was a friendly fixture took place in Brussels.

The only clash in the World Cup was a 2-0 victory for Brazil in the round of 16 clash in Korea/Japan 2002.

READ MORE: CAF names Kwesi Nyantakyi's successor

Brazil have reached the quarter-finals for the seventh consecutive World Cup. They have only lost twice at this stage during this sequence - against France in 2006 and the Netherlands in 2010, Belgium's last two World Cup campaigns ended with elimination against South American opposition (versus Brazil in 2002 and Argentina in 2014).

Brazil’s last six defeats at the World Cup have come against European oppositions and a victory would see them reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1986, and only the second time overall.

Selecao of Brazil last win against a European country in the FIFA World Cup was in 2002- a 2-0 win over Germany in the final

Their last win against European opposition in the knockout stage was the 2002 final versus Germany.

They are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all comps (W11, D4), conceding just three goals.

Roberto Martinez's side are unbeaten in their last 23 matches (W18, D5), the longest current run of any team left in the tournament, whereas the Brazilians have won 20 of 25 games (D4, L1) under head coach Tite, keeping 19 clean sheets.

Belgium hold the record for most World Cup knockout games played (12) without keeping a clean sheet. They have conceded 28 goals in those 12 matches.

Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 19 goals in his 18 games for Belgium under Roberto Martinez, scoring 10 and assisting nine, while, Neymar has been involved in 20 goals in his last 19 matches for Brazil, scoring 11 and assisting nine.

Belgium hold the record for most World Cup knockout games played (12) without keeping a clean sheet. They have conceded 28 goals in those 12 matches.