RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Brazil striker Cunha joins Atletico from Hertha

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brazil striker Matheus Cunha has joined Atletico Madrid on a five-year contract

Brazil striker Matheus Cunha has joined Atletico Madrid on a five-year contract Creator: LOIC VENANCE
Brazil striker Matheus Cunha has joined Atletico Madrid on a five-year contract Creator: LOIC VENANCE

Atletico Madrid have signed Brazil striker Matheus Cunha on a five-year-deal from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, both outfits confirmed Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.

"Matheus was looking for a new challenge and has found it at a Champions League club in Spain," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

Hertha dropped Cunha from the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-1 home league defeat to Wolfsburg while the transfer was finalised.

He shone for the Selecao at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring in the men's final when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gerrard misses Rangers tie due to self-isolating

PSG reject Real Madrid offer for Mbappe as 'not enough'

Brazil striker Cunha joins Atletico from Hertha

Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham

Holders Chelsea and Europe's elite await Champions League draw

Madrid make 160mn bid for Mbappe: reports

Bundesliga: Review of Nigerians in gameweek two, preview for gameweek 3

Serie A: Nigerian talking points from drama-filled opening weekend

Premier League: Nigerian talking points to mull over before gameweek 3