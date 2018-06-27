Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Brazil, Neymar find their mojo to cruise to last 16

Football Brazil, Neymar find their mojo to cruise to last 16

Brazil and star striker Neymar rediscovered their attacking flair with a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Serbia Wednesday to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

  • Published:
Neymar and Brazil appear to have rediscovered their mojo play

Neymar and Brazil appear to have rediscovered their mojo

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil and star striker Neymar rediscovered their attacking flair with a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Serbia Wednesday to get their World Cup campaign back on track.

The victory fired Brazil into the last 16 and sent the Selecao's fans into party mode at Moscow's Spartak Stadium, raising hopes a sixth title is now a realistic prospect.

It was a stark contrast to their first two outings -- a shock 1-1 draw with Switzerland and laboured 2-0 win over Costa Rica -- that left Brazil needing a draw against Serbia to avoid a group stage exit.

But unlike defending champions Germany, who were eliminated hours earlier after losing to South Korea, the South Americans managed to produce when it mattered.

They comprehensively outplayed Serbia, peppering their goal while restricting their opponents to just one shot on target. Coach Tite said there was more improvement in the team who, in Germany's absence, are now favourites to lift the trophy.

"We can take the pressure... for us, this is about getting stronger and growing," he said.

Philippe Coutinho, who scored in the opening two games, again provided a dynamic presence, defending like a terrier and setting up Paulinho's opening goal in the 38th minute with a superb long-range pass.

But it was Neymar who characterised the change in Brazil as they approach a round of 16 showdown with Mexico in Samara on Monday.

Concerns were raised about his emotional state when he sank to the ground sobbing after scoring an injury time goal against Costa Rica, with pundits in Brazil fearing he could crack under pressure to deliver in Russia.

Against Serbia he was far more positive, working hard to get involved in attack and delivering the corner that Thiago Silva headed home 22 minutes from time.

He responded to Silva's goal with delight, thumping his chest and waving his arms to urge the fans to make more noise.

The 26-year-old showed no sign of the foot injury that sidelined him for months in the lead-up to the tournament and grew in confidence as the match wore in.

In the last 10 minutes alone he shot over the bar, almost lobbed the goalkeeper and took on three defenders in the box as the crowd chanted his name.

Neymar showed no frustration when he wasn't rewarded with a goal of his own.

Instead, like the Brazil team as a whole, he looked like he was once against enjoying his football and took time out after the match to thank fans and blow them kisses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez returning home to an uncertain future
Football Costa Rica coach unsure about future after early exit
Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 3-0 in their final group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Wednesday, June 27.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 to top Group E
Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic says main goal was to qualify
Football We had to qualify despite yellow card risk: Swiss coach
Mexican football fans dismayed by their team's drubbing by Sweden exploded into celebration when South Korea defeated Germany, putting Mexico into the World Cup knockout stage
Football 'Viva Korea!' shout Mexicans as team squeak into World Cup knockouts