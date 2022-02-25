Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

"I will stay until the end of the World Cup," the 60-year-old told Brazilian channel SporTV.

Tite, whose real name is Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, has been coaching the team since June 2016 and will hope to end his stint by securing Brazil's sixth World Cup win to add to the titles they won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

He took over when Brazil's fortunes were at low ebb, having been eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America in the United States in 2016.

Under Tite, Brazil went out in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, only to win the Copa America at home the following year.