Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Brazil and France target World Cup semi-finals

Football Brazil and France target World Cup semi-finals

The World Cup bursts back into life on Friday as tournament favourites Brazil take on a Belgium side brimming with talent while a young France team face battle-hardened Uruguay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar looks sharper with each match play

Neymar looks sharper with each match

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The World Cup bursts back into life on Friday as tournament favourites Brazil take on a Belgium side brimming with talent while a young France team face battle-hardened Uruguay.

Neymar's Brazil are aiming to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

But first, the world's most expensive player and his star-studded supporting cast have to get past Belgium, who boast an array of their firepower, to reach the semi-finals.

In a Kazan Arena expected to be dominated by yellow-clad Brazil fans, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne have a chance to prove they can cut it at the highest international level.

They will have to be wary of attacking threats coming at them from every direction.

"Individually, Brazil are the strongest team in this World Cup," said vastly experienced Belgium defender Vincent Kompany.

"But it doesn't affect our chances against them. None of us are going to sleep at night thinking 'We have already lost to Brazil'.

"We are going to look them in the eye. But if we make this a match of individuals, then we'll lose," he said.

Brazil coach Tite said he was desperate to win the match without resorting to the "horror" of penalties after three of the last-16 ties were settled by spot-kicks.

"A football match should never be settled with the horror of penalties. I don't see that as a valid result," Tite told a packed press conference on Thursday. "For me, there has to be another way."

Kevin De Bruyne provides Belgium's creative spark play

Kevin De Bruyne provides Belgium's creative spark

(AFP)

Brazil made a slow start in Russia but hit their stride with an impressive performance to shut down Mexico in the last round, even though Neymar was roundly criticised for once again play-acting at the merest contact from an opponent.

"If I seem more relaxed, it's because the players have put me in this position by playing better," said Tite.

'So many qualities'

France overran Argentina in a last-16 match that appeared to signal the passing of a torch to a new generation of superstars, as 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe scored twice to outshine Lionel Messi and dump the 2014 finalists out of the competition.

Yet nobody in the French camp is under any illusions that Uruguay will give them the acres of space they enjoyed against the disorganised Argentinian defence.

"Uruguay have so many assets, so many qualities," said France coach Didier Deschamps. "They defend as a unit, they play together and they love to do that."

Uruguay are crossing their fingers that prolific striker Edinson Cavani will recover from the calf injury he sustained in his impressive two-goal performance that ended the hopes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Edinson Cavani was back in training on Thursday play

Edinson Cavani was back in training on Thursday

(AFP)

Cavani was back in training on Thursday and France are acutely aware of the threat posed by the man who plays his club football for Paris Saint-Germain.

"I am preparing my team for if Cavani plays," Deschamps said, although he suggested Uruguay were keeping their cards close to their chest: "If he plays or not, I will only know 90 minutes before the game."

In England, World Cup fever is building as hopes rise that Gareth Southgate's young team can beat Sweden on Saturday and reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Even Bank of England governor Mark Carney is getting swept up in the excitement, saying that if the Three Lions were to win the tournament for the first time since 1966, "it would be an unalloyed, unadulterated, absolute good".

Coach Gareth Southgate has urged his young squad to seize their chance.

"It's a great opportunity, and although our team will be individually better in two years, we might not have this opportunity again," Southgate told the BBC.

In Saturday's other quarter-final, host nation Russia will hope to keep their rollercoaster ride through the finals going when they face Croatia.

Written off as no-hopers before the tournament, Russia are now within reach of their first semi-final since 1966.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has scored three goals at the World Cup so far
Football Tabarez coy on Cavani fitness for France World Cup clash
Argentina's Guido Pella hits a return on his way to defeating Croatian third seed Marin Cilic
Football Argentina's Pella horrified by thoughts of Brazil winning World Cup
Roberto Firmino has outscored Gabriel Jesus at the World Cup despite starting all four Brazil matches on the bench
Football In-form Firmino puts pressure on Brazil's Jesus to come good