'One of our own' - Reactions as Manchester United fans praise Casemiro after Brazil edge Switzerland

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Red Devils fans have been jubilating on social media following Brazil's hard-fought win against Switzerland in the World Cup.

Reactions as Brazil edge Switzerland to progress to World Cup round of 16
Reactions as Brazil edge Switzerland to progress to World Cup round of 16

Brazil faced Switzerland in their second match in Group H at Stadium 974 in the FIFA World Cup.

Both teams already won their opening group game fixtures and were hoping to continue their run when the two teams met on Monday evening, November 28, 2022.

The opening 20 minutes were evenly contested as both sides created decent chances for themselves.

Brazil came close to opening the scoring in the 26th minute after Vinicius Jnr's effort was saved by Switzerland goalkeeper Yan Sommer from close range after a delightful cross from Raphinha.

Raohinha tried an attempt from long range in the 30th minute, but his effort was also straight at Sommer.

It was a cagey affair in the first half between Brazil and Switzerland
It was a cagey affair in the first half between Brazil and Switzerland Twitter

Brazil were the better side for most of the first half but their attacks were repelled by the stubborn Swiss defence.

There was nothing to separate both sides at the break as the scoreline remained deadlocked in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half resumed and both teams continued from where they left off jostling tirelessly for possession.

Brazil thought they had opened the scoring in the 65th minute after a brilliant finish from Vinicius Jnr.

However, after a VAR check, the Real Madrid winger's effort was ruled out for offside in what was a huge let-off for the Samba boys.

Vinicius' goal in the second half was ruled out for offside
Vinicius' goal in the second half was ruled out for offside Twitter

But the South Americans would not be denied a second time after Casemiro latched on to a pass from second-half substitute Rodrygo in the 83rd minute to give Brazil a deserved 1-0 lead.

Casemiro scored the winner for Brazil against Switzerland
Casemiro scored the winner for Brazil against Switzerland Twitter

In the end, Casemiro's strike proved to be the difference at full-time as Brazil progressed to the World Cup Round of 16 stages leaving Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland with all to play for in Group G.

Following the crucial win for Brazil on Monday, here;s how fans have reacted on social media:

