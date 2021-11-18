RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bradley leaving LAFC by 'mutual decision'

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley is leaving the team by mutual agreement after four years in charge

Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley is parting company with the Major League Soccer club by mutual agreement after four years in charge, a club statement said Thursday.

LAFC said Bradley, who was MLS coach of the year in 2019, is leaving the club following the end of his contract.

The 63-year-old former United States coach oversaw LAFC's first seasons in MLS after the expansion club joined the league in 2018.

"Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this club," LAFC general manager John Thorrington said. 

"Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC's history."

Under Bradley, LAFC reached the playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2020, winning the Western Conference two years ago with a then-record 74 points from 34 games.

The team reached the final of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League, but were beaten 2-1 by Mexico's Tigres UANL.

This season Bradley's team just failed to make the playoffs, finishing level on points with seventh placed Real Salt Lake but missing out on goal difference.

"It's been incredible to have played a part in the early history of LAFC,"Bradley said. 

"From the beginning there was a real commitment to connect to the city and the fans and we shared some amazing experiences."

Bradley arrived at LAFC after a globe-trotting career which included a five-year stint as US coach from 2006-2011.

He later coached the Egypt national team before spells with Norwegian club Stabaek and French side Le Havre before an ill-fated 85-day reign at English Premier League team Swansea.

