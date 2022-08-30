Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after 9-0 Liverpool thrashing

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 AFC Bournemouth announced that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker.

Parker led Bournemouth back to the Premier League and after four games has been dismissed.

After a good start against Aston Villa, Bournemouth have suffered three straight defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

A 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool was the final match in which the Bournemouth hierarchy took the decision to let go of Parker.

A statement on the Bournemouth website about the dismissal of Parker said, “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Following the dismissal of Parker, Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper.

