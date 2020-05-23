Premier League star Philip Billing who plays for Bournemouth has turned down the chance to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and commit to Denmark.

Born in Copenhagen to a Nigerian father and Danish mother, Billing is still eligible to play for Nigeria although he has always insisted that he wants to represent Denmark.

The Bournemouth midfielder has played for the Danish youth teams and wishes to continue with his country of birth.

Speaking on his international future the defender said it will be strange for him to play for Nigeria because he does not feel Nigerian.

"It would be strange to stand up for Nigeria when I feel 100 per cent Danish. Of course, I have Nigerian roots and am half Nigerian, but I was raised and born in Denmark,” the 23-year-old told BT.

Philip Billing feels more connection to Denmark than Nigeria (Instagram/Philip Billing) Instagram

“I have a Danish mother, Danish little brother and Danish little sister and a Nigerian father. But this is Denmark I want to stand for. That's my big dream.

"I've talked to the coach, but I know where I want to play. I want to play for Denmark, so it is no longer than that.

"He [Gernot Rohr] just said he really wanted me to play for Nigeria because the upcoming World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations will be played soon. I made it pretty clear to him that I wanted to play for Denmark. That's my big dream."

The midfielder has been given a call-up by Denmark although he still has not played for them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've talked to Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark coach) over the phone. Not about anything specific, but we just had a great conversation to get to know each other a little,” he continued.

“From what I hear, it's something I look forward to very much. Playing with the national team and hopefully in the future a few minutes and make my debut.

“Hopefully this is the last time I have to answer whether I choose Nigeria. I can say that I am 100 per cent in Denmark. I only think these are rumours and that's to get people talking. But there is nothing at all.”

Nigeria have courted Billing in the past and Alex Iwobi once tried talking him into switching his allegiance for Nigeria.

Billings joins a host of foreign-born players who has rejected the invitation to play for Nigeria.

In recent times, the likes of Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori rejected the invitations from Nigeria to commit to the England national teams.

They have however been some success stories; the likes of Iwobi, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong and Tyronne Ebuehi were all raised and born abroad but agreed to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Just recently, Belgium-born Cyriel Dessers was included in the Super Eagles squad for two games of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.