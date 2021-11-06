Boubakary Soumare looking forward to physical challenge from 'tough' Leeds

Both clubs are looking to take all three points to improve on their current positions on the table, especially the home side, Leeds, who sit 17th on the table.

Speaking ahead of that game, Leicester's summer signing, Soumare says the visitors expect their hosts to pose a tough, physical challenge but that the Foxes must make their presence felt and will give everything to take all three points.

"We know, ahead of all games, they will be a challenge," Soumare told LCFC TV.

"It’ll be tough. We know this will be no different against Leeds, particularly on the back of a defeat against Arsenal. We’re going to get our heads up, get going again, and we’ll do our utmost to bring the three points home."

"The defeat against Arsenal really hurt us. We will be giving everything out on the pitch to bounce back and show what we’re truly capable of and ultimately win the game. I have to say, since I’ve arrived here, just about all the teams we’ve faced play in a similar way (to Leeds).

"It’s the characteristic of English teams (to be physical). They’re very physical, very quick, and it just means we have to step up as well and make our presence felt on the pitch. I’ve come from the French league, which is also pretty physical, pretty technical as well."

On his time at the club so far, the defensive midfielder says he is happy as everyone at the King Power has made it easy for him to settle in.

"I think I’m still adapting [to the Premier League], but as I’ve already said, everyone’s really helping me," he added.

"I think I’m making good progress and heading in the right direction, certainly. Everyone’s been extremely warm, extremely welcoming – the staff, the players – everyone associated with the Club. I’m pretty happy with the way things have gone."