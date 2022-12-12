Wolves signed 21-year-old Malian winger Boubacar Traore on loan from Metz during the summer transfer deadline day hustle and could now make that move permanent if the right clauses in his loan contract are met.
Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move
Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to triggering a clause that ensures they sign 21-year-old winger Traore on a permanent deal
Recommended articles
It is believed that Traore has a £9.5 million obligation-to-buy clause in his loan contract which means Wolves have to sign him if he makes a certain number of appearances for the Premier League club.
The number of appearances required for the clause to become active is believed to be very low and with Traore already making nine appearances for Wolves with only half of the season gone, it is only a matter of time before Traore meets his appearances clause and triggers a permanent move to Wolves.
Traore is thought to be highly rated by the Wolves' backroom staff, and they would not mind paying the relatively cheap release clause for a player that they believe has a bright future ahead of him in the Premier League.
Traore has started four matches for Wolves in the 2022/23 season, scoring one goal, an all-important winner in the League Cup against Leeds.
Traore is also a full Mali international and was also part of the Malian Under-20 team that won the CAF Under-20 championship and reached the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup.
More from category
-
QATAR 2022: Psychic defender predicted Morocco would play France in the final
-
Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League