Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

It is believed that Traore has a £9.5 million obligation-to-buy clause in his loan contract which means Wolves have to sign him if he makes a certain number of appearances for the Premier League club.

The number of appearances required for the clause to become active is believed to be very low and with Traore already making nine appearances for Wolves with only half of the season gone, it is only a matter of time before Traore meets his appearances clause and triggers a permanent move to Wolves.

AFP

Traore is thought to be highly rated by the Wolves' backroom staff, and they would not mind paying the relatively cheap release clause for a player that they believe has a bright future ahead of him in the Premier League.

Traore has started four matches for Wolves in the 2022/23 season, scoring one goal, an all-important winner in the League Cup against Leeds.