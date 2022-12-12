ADVERTISEMENT

Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Wolverhampton Wanderers are close to triggering a clause that ensures they sign 21-year-old winger Traore on a permanent deal

Boubacar Traore will be looking to make his move to Wolves permanent. (PA Images)
Boubacar Traore will be looking to make his move to Wolves permanent. (PA Images)

Wolves signed 21-year-old Malian winger Boubacar Traore on loan from Metz during the summer transfer deadline day hustle and could now make that move permanent if the right clauses in his loan contract are met.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It is believed that Traore has a £9.5 million obligation-to-buy clause in his loan contract which means Wolves have to sign him if he makes a certain number of appearances for the Premier League club.

The number of appearances required for the clause to become active is believed to be very low and with Traore already making nine appearances for Wolves with only half of the season gone, it is only a matter of time before Traore meets his appearances clause and triggers a permanent move to Wolves.

Boubacar Traore celebrating his winning goal against Leeds in the English League Cup
Boubacar Traore celebrating his winning goal against Leeds in the English League Cup AFP

Traore is thought to be highly rated by the Wolves' backroom staff, and they would not mind paying the relatively cheap release clause for a player that they believe has a bright future ahead of him in the Premier League.

Traore has started four matches for Wolves in the 2022/23 season, scoring one goal, an all-important winner in the League Cup against Leeds.

Traore is also a full Mali international and was also part of the Malian Under-20 team that won the CAF Under-20 championship and reached the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Nayef Aguerd did his best Nostradamus impression by predicting how far Morocco would go (NurPhoto)

    QATAR 2022: Psychic defender predicted Morocco would play France in the final

  • Boubacar Traore will be looking to make his move to Wolves permanent. (PA Images)

    Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

  • Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Psychic defender predicted Morocco would play France in the final

QATAR 2022: Psychic defender predicted Morocco would play France in the final

Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Arsenal identify top target, but he will cost Grealish money

Arsenal identify top target, but he will cost "Grealish money"

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit