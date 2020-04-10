Ex-Super Eagles coach Bonfrere Jo has claimed that his former boss Clemens Westerhof sold Nigeria’s Round-of-16 game of the 1994 FIFA World Cup against Italy.

Westerhof was an assistant to Westerhof during the Dutchman’s time as Super Eagles coach between 1989 and 1994.

It was from there he rose to become the coach himself after falling out with Westerhof.

26 years after they fell out, Jo has blamed Nigeria’s exit at the 1994 FIFA World Cup on his former boss and friend.

“Yes Everyone blames the coach. The coach did something wrong and we lost before the game started,” Bonfrere said in an interview with Brila FM.

Bonfrere Jo was Westerhoff's assistant during that tournament

“He sold the game for $100,000, that’s why we lost against Italy. If you don’t believe, you can ask the players.”

The African champions, the Super Eagles were a minute away from a 1-0 win over Italy in Foxborough, Massachusetts before the Italians equalised through Roberto Baggio.

It was Baggio who also struck from the spot in extra-time to send Nigeria packing from that tournament.