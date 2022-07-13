Video: Bolton's new Okocha scores as Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye features in Watford's loss

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye's early start at Watford has not gone according to plan after the Hornets lost 2-0 to Bolton Wanderers in their pre-season friendly match on Tuesday.
Okoye came on in the second half, but he could not prevent the Hornets from another loss.
Okoye is still seeking for his first win as Watford player
Okoye joined the Hornets on a five-year deal following his two-year stint with Sparta Rotterdam.
The Super Eagles goalkeeper had made his debut in Watford's 3-1 loss to Cambridge United before coming on against the Trotters on Tuesday afternoon.
However, he was unable to prevent the Hornets from another loss, although he was not culpable for the goals Roy Edwards' men conceded.
The Hornets conceded the two goals in the first half, but Daniel Bachmann was in goal. Watford went behind in the 14th minute as Lee slotted past the Austrian goalkeeper to give Bolton the lead.
Dapo Afolayan lives up to the billing
The Trotters then doubled their lead one minute before halftime through their Nigerian star Dapo Afolayan. Afolayan has been tipped as Bolton's new Jay-Jay, showing why with an excellent finish past Bachman.
The second half resumed with Okoye replacing Bachmann in goal, and the Nigerian was able to keep the scoreline at 2-0.
Although he did not do much, Okoye looked assured and composed in the 45 minutes he played. The former Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper was good in the air, while he was also good with the ball at his feet.
Meanwhile, Okoye was not the only Nigerian star that featured for Watford. Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong was also in action, although he was taken off after just 35 minutes.
