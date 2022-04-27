SERIE A

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Musa Barrow picked up an assist as the defending champions missed a chance to go top after a shock defeat at Bologna.

Musa Barrow's weighted cross was expertly headed in by Marko Arnautovic for the decisive leveler.
Musa Barrow's weighted cross was expertly headed in by Marko Arnautovic for the decisive leveler.

Inter Milan have missed the chance to go top of the Serie A after a shock 2-1 defeat at Bologna on Wednesday night.

Recommended articles

Inter will remain two points behind rivals AC Milan, who saw off Lazio to reclaim top spot at the weekend, after falling to a defeat following a bizarre mistake goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

Match-winner, Sansone.
Match-winner, Sansone. Pulse Nigeria

Inter started well and took early lead when Ivan Perisic struck a superb left-footed goal to put them ahead inside the opening three minutes.

ALSO READ: How Barrow helped Gambia win hearts at the AFCON

But Bologna struck back with a goal of theirs courtesy of former Inter star, Marko Arnautovic, who was assisted by Musa Barrow, to draw level with the Champions heading into the break.

In the second half, Inter found their host a hard nut to crack as they searched for the decisive winner.

Arnautovic came back to haunt his former club Inter Milan.
Arnautovic came back to haunt his former club Inter Milan. Pulse Nigeria

However, a bizarre error from goalkeeper Radu, who made a mess of a back pass, allowed Sansone to score a second goal for Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Bologna held on stoutly to claim a very famous and unlikely win to derail Inter's title charge.

ALSO READ: Italy to relax COVID-19 restrictions on masks and green passes

A first defeat in the last 15 matches against Bologna means Inter miss the chance to go top despite a dominant display at Renato Dall'Ara.

Disappointing night for the defending champions.
Disappointing night for the defending champions. Pulse Nigeria

The Nerazzurri failed to make their dominance count, attempting 26 shots on goal but still ended on the losing side.

Inter miss the chance to go top following the defeat, they remain in second spot, two points behind League leaders, AC Milan, with four matches to go.

Perisic's excellent effort was nothing but a consolation in the end.
Perisic's excellent effort was nothing but a consolation in the end. Pulse Nigeria

For Bologna, they are 13th on the table following that surprise win on 42 points, very much clear of relegation waters now.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Liverpool fans ready for Paris after 2-0 win against Villarreal [Twitter/Champions League]

    '95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

  • Musa Barrow's weighted cross was expertly headed in by Marko Arnautovic for the decisive leveler.

    Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

  • Chukwueze was outshined by Mane and Salah as Liverpool beat Villarreal

    Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

Recommended articles

'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

'95% in Paris' - Reactions as Liverpool put 1 foot in the final with 2-0 victory against Villarreal

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Barrow's Bologna inflict Scudetto heartbreak on Inter Milan after shock win

Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

Chukwueze silenced as Mane and Salah help Liverpool edge past Villarreal

19-year-old Udogie scores in back-to-back games for Udinese

19-year-old Udogie scores in back-to-back games for Udinese

Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

'We expect a lot from Joshua' - Mike Tyson blasts former heavyweight champion

'We expect a lot from Joshua' - Mike Tyson blasts former heavyweight champion

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Can Ronaldo do that' - Reactions as Messi scores wonder goal to crown PSG Champions in France.

Lionel Messi scored a wonder goal as PSG are crowned Ligue 1 champions
COMMENT

Time for the Super Eagles to move on from Ekong, Balogun partnership and bring in Bassey

Ekong, Bassey and Balogun

Heartbreak for Drogba as 'experienced' rivals knock him out of Ivorian FA elections

Didier Drogba
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes home new baby girl after twin passed away

Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed home Georgina and his baby girl after death of baby boy