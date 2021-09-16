RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Jerome Boateng was convicted last week of assaulting his former partner

Jerome Boateng was convicted last week of assaulting his former partner Creator: CHRISTOF STACHE
Jerome Boateng was convicted last week of assaulting his former partner Creator: CHRISTOF STACHE

Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and 1.8 million euros ($2 million) fine, a court official in Munich confirmed Thursday.

Recommended articles

A spokesperson for Munich regional court told AFP subsidiary SID that both Boateng's lawyer and the state prosecutor have contested the verdict.

A week ago, Boateng looked visibly shocked after being found guilty of assaulting and insulting his former partner, the mother of his twin daughters, during a Caribbean holiday in 2018.

The prosecutor had asked the court to give Boateng a suspended 18-month prison sentence and a fine of 1.5 million euros, but the former Bayern Munich defender avoided a custodial sentence when the judge gave his verdict last Thursday.

The 33-year-old Boateng, who left Bayern Munich to sign for French club Lyon at the start of the month and made his debut off the bench last Sunday, denied the allegations.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ake's father dies just minutes after Champions League goal

Arteta sees light at the end of the tunnel for Arsenal

Boateng appeals assault verdict, 1.8 million euros fine

Man City fan representative tells Guardiola to stick to coaching

Super Eagles remain in 34th position in latest FIFA Ranking

Pressure added on Manchester United's Champions League bid after Ronaldo arrival

Chelsea defender James loses medals in break-in during Zenit win

Solskjaer demands Man Utd response after Champions League defeat

FIFA President visits Buhari, presents Jersey No. 10 to him

Trending

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How did Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho fare against Manchester City?

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho played in Leicester CIty's loss at home to Man City (Leicester City)

German footballer Boateng convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fined 1.8 mn euros

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng (R) and his lawyer Kai Walden in court in Munich Creator: Christof STACHE