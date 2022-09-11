Blow for Nigeria as Umar Sadiq suffers a freak injury in Real Sociedad's loss to Getafe

Sadiq, who joined Sociedad from Almeria this season, started the game but walked off seven minutes before halftime.

Nigeria sweating on Umar Sadiq

The Nigerian international was substituted after he landed awkwardly following a dribble from a Getafe player.

His injury is a blow for Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro ahead of his side's clash against Algeria. The Portuguese tactician is already without Victor Osimhen and could now lose Sadiq.

Sadiq's injury is also not ideal for Sociedad, who failed to back up their win against Manchester United.

Getafe pick up first win of the season

The Spanish side went into the game against Getafe on the back of a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, but they were on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Getafe, who were looking for their first win of the season, had the best chance of the opening half after they were awarded a penalty.

However, former AS Roma man Borja Mayoral saw his spot-kick saved by David Soria. It did not matter, though, as Quique Flores' men took the lead on the stroke of halftime through Enes Unal.

The home side doubled their advantage three minutes after the break, courtesy of a strike from Carles Elena.