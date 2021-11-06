Blow for Barca and Spain as Fati injured against Celta

Fati's injury will be a big concern for Xavi and also the Spanish national team after the 19-year-old appeared to clutch his left hamstring before falling to the ground.

He only returned in September from a serious knee injury, which kept him out for 10 months.

Fati's recovery has been a huge boost for Barcelona, with the youngster scoring four goals in eight appearances since coming back.

But the forward had to go off at the end of the first half at Balaidos, where he had already opened the scoring with a superb, bending shot into the corner.

His absence would be a blow for Barcelona, who face Benfica on November 23, a game that will be pivotal to their chances of reaching the Champions League knock-out stages.

But while Barca will hope to have Fati back for that match, he will almost certainly miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers over the upcoming international break.