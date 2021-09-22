Okagbare was suspended from the 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for a Growth Hormone from a sample collected from her during an out-of-competition test in July 2021.

The sprinter had won her heat and qualified into the 100meters semi-final of the Olympics before The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a unit of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) founded to combat doping in athletics, announced her suspension.

According to the Guardian, the 32-year-old went on to appeal her suspension and requested to see the result of her B Sample.

The report states that the sample returned another positive result.

A source in the report revealed that the Delta State-born athlete had been banned for four years.

Before her appeal, the source stated that Okagabre would have gotten away with just a two to three-year ban.

No official statement has been made to Okagbare's status in the sports.

The 32-year-old is the leading face of women sports in Nigeria.