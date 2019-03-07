The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia ended several months back but there has been a recent discovery about how Nigerian women left the country to support the Super Eagles of Nigeria but were coerced into prostitution.

A 19-year-old young lady Blessing Obuson narrated her World Cup experience which turned sour in a report by Reuters.

Obuson explained in the report that an opportunity to travel for the world cup was presented to her and seemed an avenue to travel outside the shores of the country to better her life by finding a job and exploring a new surrounding.

In the report, Obuson explained that she was on a hunt to shop assistant which will enable her to take care of her child and younger ones back in Edo state.

Obuson stated that upon her arrival in Moscow to her surprise her and 11 other young women from Nigeria were forced into prostitution from a compatriot who supervised them.

She was freed by anti-slavery activists Alternativa and narrated her experience to Reuters explaining she was unable to break free as her passport was taken by her supervisor who told her she owed $50,000.

She said, “I cried really hard. But what choice did I have?”

Another woman who refused to be named stated that the conditions were inhuman as they were maltreated.

She said, “They don’t give you food for days, they slap you, they beat you, they spit in your face... It’s like a cage.”

According to the report, Obuson’s supervisor was involved in ongoing negotiation to sell her before the interference from the anti-slavery activists for 2 million rubles ($30,000).

The police are investigating the case about Obuson but have revealed it is not an isolated situation with over 1,863 Nigerians who came for the world cup did not leave before January 1 as the report confirms eight other women who are also involved in prostitution.

Kenny Kehindo involved with NGO’s revealed in the report that many Nigerians are in Slavery in Russia.

He said, “Many are still in slavery.

“Fan ID is a very good thing, but in the hands of the human traffickers it’s just an instrument.

He went on to state that the fan ID system will have to be reworked for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.