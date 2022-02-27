'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

The Reds and Blues battled over 90 minutes and extra time before proceeding to the penalty shoot out.

Chelsea dominated in opening exchanges and could have gone in front if midfielder Mason Mount was able to score with just the Liverpool goalkeeper left to beat.

The game dragged on and when penalties were close Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel decided to introduce Kepa Arrizabalaga in place of Eduoard Mendy who had been solid all game.

The decision seemed not to pay off as Arrizabalaga was unable to save any of the Liverpool spot-kicks.

After all the outfield players scored, Arrizabalaga had the opportunity to prolong the penalty shoot-out but sent his kick into the stands to end the game.

