'Blame Mount not Kepa' - Chelsea fans blast 'WASTEFUL 'midfielder for missing GOLDEN Chance against Liverpool

Tosin Abayomi
Chelsea fans decided to show support to Kepa after missing a penalty.

If Mount took his chance Chelsea would not need Kepa to defeat Liverpool

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to lift the 2022 English Football League Cup on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The Reds and Blues battled over 90 minutes and extra time before proceeding to the penalty shoot out.

Chelsea dominated in opening exchanges and could have gone in front if midfielder Mason Mount was able to score with just the Liverpool goalkeeper left to beat.

The game dragged on and when penalties were close Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel decided to introduce Kepa Arrizabalaga in place of Eduoard Mendy who had been solid all game.

The decision seemed not to pay off as Arrizabalaga was unable to save any of the Liverpool spot-kicks.

After all the outfield players scored, Arrizabalaga had the opportunity to prolong the penalty shoot-out but sent his kick into the stands to end the game.

Reactions as Chelsea fans defend Kepa for loss to Liverpool
Reactions as Chelsea fans defend Kepa for loss to Liverpool
Reactions as Chelsea fans defend Kepa for loss to Liverpool
