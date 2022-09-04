Black Stars of Ghana will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar - Mustapha Ussif

Tosin Abayomi
After conquering Nigeria to qualify, Ghana confident of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has backed the Black Stars to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana took out the Super Eagles of Nigeria to book their ticket to FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup touched down in Ghana of the countries that qualified for the 2022 edition.

Ghana is the first stop of the FIFA World Cup in Africa before going to other qualified countries Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal.

The Minister gave his thoughts about their chances to win the .Black Stars of Ghana
Following the touchdown of the World Cup in Ghana, the Minister gave his thoughts about their chances to win the tournament.

This is the fourth time Ghana would qualify for the World Cup following their participation in the 2006 edition in Germany, the 2010 edition in South Africa, and the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Speaking at the ceremony to welcome the trophy in Ghana Ussif said, “Ghana is happy to open the gate for the rest of the African continent.

The Black Stars will battle alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H
"The four other African countries; Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, and also Tunisia on this tour.

“As a football powerhouse of Africa, Ghana is hopeful and believing that Insha Allah we will see the trophy returning to Ghana in December. The Black Stars will win the World Cup.”

The Black Stars will battle alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which starts Sunday, November 20, 2022.

