Black Stars call up Jose Mourinho's Roma starlet for Super Eagles clash

Niyi Iyanda
The Black Stars of Ghana have called up the exciting duo of Felix Afena-Gyan and Antoine Semenyo for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Felix Afena-Gyan could make his Black Stars debut against the Super Eagles in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week
Although the Ghanaian FA is yet to release their official 27 man list for the FIFA World Cup Playoffs against Nigeria, some leaks have emerged. Multiple sources have reported that AS Roma "wonderkid" Felix Afena-Gyan will be part of the team to face the Super Eagles in a two-legged World Cup qualifier tie.

The addition of the starlet comes as a bit of a surprise as he was reluctant to play under former black stars coach Milovan Rajevac, even turning down two invitations to the national team set up.

Afena-Gyan announced himself to the world with a stunning brace against Genoa in November 2021
He became a sensation when he scored a remarkable double in a tight game against Genoa for Roma in November.

Following his inspired display from the bench, Jose Mourinho spent around ₦400,000 on a pair of shoes to reward the young forward.

Jose Mourinho rewarded Felix Afena-Gyan with shoes worth €800
As exciting as his call up might be, the blistering forward would quickly need to prove himself when he faces a stern test in the shape of William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and the rest of the Super Eagles backline.

Another fascinating call up has been that of Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo celebrates a goal against Championship leaders Fulham
Semenyo has announced himself as a hot prospect following his six goals and eight assists in 24 games for the Championship outfit.

His performances saw him win January’s Championship Player of the Month.

Semenyo with his award for Championship Player of the month for January
Interim Ghana head coach Otto Addo is also keen on adding Premier League experience to his squad, with Tariq Lamptey and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi linked with possible switches to the Black Stars.

The Super Eagles travel to Ghana to face off with the Black Stars in the first leg of their World Cup qualifiers on March 25 in Kumasi.

