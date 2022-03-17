Black Stars call up Jose Mourinho's Roma starlet for Super Eagles clash

The addition of the starlet comes as a bit of a surprise as he was reluctant to play under former black stars coach Milovan Rajevac, even turning down two invitations to the national team set up.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He became a sensation when he scored a remarkable double in a tight game against Genoa for Roma in November.

Following his inspired display from the bench, Jose Mourinho spent around ₦400,000 on a pair of shoes to reward the young forward.

Twitter/FootballFunnys

As exciting as his call up might be, the blistering forward would quickly need to prove himself when he faces a stern test in the shape of William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and the rest of the Super Eagles backline.

Another fascinating call up has been that of Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Semenyo has announced himself as a hot prospect following his six goals and eight assists in 24 games for the Championship outfit.

His performances saw him win January’s Championship Player of the Month.

Twitter/@_owurakuampofo

Interim Ghana head coach Otto Addo is also keen on adding Premier League experience to his squad, with Tariq Lamptey and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi linked with possible switches to the Black Stars.