Black Starlets receive Slave Wage after WAFU Zone B tourney

The Black Starlets were handed a nice reception back home despite failure to qualify for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Ministry for Youth and Sports has paid slave wage to both the playing body and the technical team of the Black Starlets, after they finished runners-up in the WAFU Zone U-17 Nations Cup.

Players and Coaches were given between GHS 50 ($10) and 250 ($52) fare on Monday by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for returning to Ghana without WAFU Zone B gold medal.

Ghana lost 3-1 on penalties in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship following a 1-1 draw in regulation time against Nigeria.

Although, the Black Starlets couldn’t qualify for the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup, because there was only one slot to battle out for, they have been commended for their fighting spirit.

The team returned to Ghana on Sunday night and were welcomed by the Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Bawa Majeed on the request of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.

The Ministry for Youth and Sports bused the team on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport to the M-Plaza Hotel, where they relaxed for few days.

The Black Stars were then after paid slave wage and handed transport fares to their various destinations on Monday.

