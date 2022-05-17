NPFL Elite Sponsor: All you need to know as Bitnob, LMC tie the knot in 'velvet marriage'

Pulse Sports Nigeria was present at the event as both parties put pen to paper on a multi-year to usher in a new era in the domestic league.

Here is all you need to know about the latest plan to breathe fresh air and new life into the NPFL, described as the 'velvet marriage' by renowned journalist, Mitchell Obi.

ALSO READ:

Bitnob and LMC: Who are they?

Founded two years ago, Bitnob is a Nigerian tech startup and leading fintech company committed to providing financial services and payment solutions by letting its users buy, save, and invest in bitcoin via its mobile app across different platforms.

The LMC is the League Management Company saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the running of Nigeria's premium elite football division, the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL.

The Partnership: Bitnob signs a 3-year deal to become the Elite sponsor of the NPFL

The duo of the LMC and Bitnob have put pen to paper on a three-year contract with an option for more that will see the tech company become the elite sponsor of the NPFL in the financial technology category of the LMC sponsorship plans.

According to the Chairman of the LMC, Shehu Dikko, Bitnob will be the elite sponsor of the NPFL starting from the 2022/2023 season, with the value or worth of the deal 'undisclosed' after agreement with the tech company.

Elite Sponsor: What does it mean?

The LMC boss, Shehu Dikko also provided further insight into what it means for Bitnob to be an 'Elite sponsor', in an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports.

"The elite sponsor is like the top-level of our sponsorship," Dikko told Pulse Sports. " They (Bitnob) have rights to associate with the league across the board, within their category (industry)."

Pulse Nigeria

"So, at the elite level, we intend to have elite sponsors from every category of business. For example, in telecom, we have an elite sponsor, we have for beverages, betting and now, tech-management services."

"The target is to have about ten (10) elite sponsors, though they have the rights in global association with the league, the only thing is that they cannot call themselves 'title sponsors.

What the key players had to say about the new deal - Reactions

The event kicked off with a short speech from the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, who promised that the governing body will provide Bitnob with the necessary security and backing needed to succeed.

"The NFF will be totally protective of this partnership and ensure that Bitnob will get all the leverages they deserved," Pinnick said.

Amaju Pinnick Pulse Ghana

“Today is a big day for me and my team," Bitnob CEO, Bernard Parah, said during his speech. "We are here to work with the LMC as we believe that football, being hope for lots of people cannot be overlooked."

In his exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Nigeria, Parah added that his company will be looking to help the LMC by bringing in its expertise to ensure that NPFL attains its required reach.

Pulse Nigeria

"The fundamental thing is that we have to work together (with the LMC)," Parah exclusively told Pulse Sports after the event.