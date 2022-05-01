Birthday boy Bonucci condemns Okereke's Venezia to 7th straight defeat

Twitter

For all of Juventus attempt on goal, they were slightly dominated on the ball by the away side, but Bonucci's early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides heading into the break with one goal separating both sides.

However, Venezia roared back into the game in the second-half through a goal from 26-year-old Italian midfielder Mattia Aramu to bring the away side back on levelled terms.

But Juventus were rewarded for their resilience again courtesy of the birthday boy Leonardo Bonucci, grabbing his brace in the 76th minute to restore the home team's lead.

24-year-old Nigerian striker David Okereke appeared as a n 86th minute substitute and couldn't do much to restore parity for his side.