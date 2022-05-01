SERIE A

Birthday boy Bonucci condemns Okereke's Venezia to 7th straight defeat

David Ben
Juventus remained on course to play in the Champions league next season with their victory over Venezia in the Serie A on Sunday

Bonucci's brace keeps Juventus Champions league spot on lock with win over Venezia

35-year-old center-back Leonardo Bonucci opened the scoring for the Old lady just seven minutes into kick-off to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

For all of Juventus attempt on goal, they were slightly dominated on the ball by the away side, but Bonucci's early strike proved to be the difference between the two sides heading into the break with one goal separating both sides.

However, Venezia roared back into the game in the second-half through a goal from 26-year-old Italian midfielder Mattia Aramu to bring the away side back on levelled terms.

Bonucci grabbed a brace on the afternoon for Juventus CBS News

But Juventus were rewarded for their resilience again courtesy of the birthday boy Leonardo Bonucci, grabbing his brace in the 76th minute to restore the home team's lead.

24-year-old Nigerian striker David Okereke appeared as a n 86th minute substitute and couldn't do much to restore parity for his side.

Ultimately, Bonucci's second-half goal proved to be the difference between both sides as the close encounter ended 2-1 in favor of Massimiliano Allegri's side, at the Allianz stadium.

