Birmingham City are interested in forgotten Super Eagles forward

Simy is currently on the books of Salernitana, but he has no future with the club. The 30-year-old joined The Garnets last summer from Crotone after an incredible campaign in the 2020/2021 Serie A season.

The Super Eagles star signed for Salernitana after scoring league goals for Crotone, the highest a Nigerian ever scored in a single campaign of Europe's top five leagues.

Simy was expected to replicate the same feat with Salernitana, but the Nigerian international struggled, scoring just one goal in his first 19 games for the club.

After a disappointing first half of the season, Simy was sent on loan to Parma in Serie B. However, his woes continued, scoring just one goal for the former UEFA Cup winners.

Simy has returned from his loan spell at Parma, but he is currently surplus to requirements at Salernitana, missing out on the squad that took on Roma last weekend.

However, the Super Eagles star is set to be offered an escape route by Birmingham. According to Bluesfocus, Blues boss John Eustace is considering making a move for the ex-Parma man to add more firepower to his attack.

Simy will come in as a potential replacement for Lukas Jutkiewicz, whose days are numbered at St. Andrews.