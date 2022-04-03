'Big clubs' to still qualify for Champions League without finishing in top 4, here's how

Jidechi Chidiezie
FA Cup winners could be given Champions League spot if they are a big club, new rule suggests

Arsenal celebrating their 14th FA Cup triumph in 2020
Arsenal celebrating their 14th FA Cup triumph in 2020

A new - and controversial - UEFA rule, is set to make established European club sides, qualify for the Champions League despite failing to finish as one of the top-ranked teams in their local league.

The rule will see local cup winners: like the FA Cup champions, handed a spot in the Champions League, only if they have a 'historic record of success in UEFA competitions.'

The situation, however, will be different for teams that win their domestic cup but do not have a historic record of success.

For example, Arsenal or Atletico Madrid: teams with UEFA competitions history, win the FA Cup in England or Copa del Rey in Spain, but finish outside the top four, they will be given one of the two extra places in the Champions League due to their strong co-efficient rankings.

But should, for instance, Watford: a team with no UEFA competitions history, win the FA Cup, they may have to forfeit their place in the Champions League.

Scenario 1: If Atletico Madrid finishes 5th in La Liga, they still stand a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League
Scenario 1: If Atletico Madrid finishes 5th in La Liga, they still stand a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League

The UEFA club coefficient ranking is used to rank individual clubs, for seeding in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The coefficient is the number of points accrued by a team based on their performances in previous competitions.

An expanded Champions League will see the competition become a 36-team tournament - from 32 teams - with two of the extra places awarded on coefficient.

The two non-qualified clubs rated highest on the co-efficient list, will receive the additional Champions League spots. Although, these teams must have ended one place outside the Champions League slots in their local league or have won their domestic cup.

Scenario 2: If Watford finishes 5th in the Premier League, or win the FA Cup, they will not be considered due to their lack of historic success in UEFA competitions
Scenario 2: If Watford finishes 5th in the Premier League, or win the FA Cup, they will not be considered due to their lack of "historic success in UEFA competitions"

According to reports, the new rules are “very close to agreement” after a UEFA presentation to the European Club Association (ECA), last Monday.

From 2024, the Champions League will switch from its current 32-team, eight-group system to a 36-team single league table in the first round.

The new format will see 100 more games added to the competition per season, with every club playing 10 group-stage matches each.

Clubs like Shakhtar Donetsk and Lyon would have qualified for the Champions League via the co-efficient path if the post-2024 criteria had been in effect last season, while Arsenal would have benefited had this new rule been in effect, in the 2019-20 season.

The controversial plans will essentially offer so-called 'big clubs' a second chance to qualify for European football's elite league, while smaller clubs will almost certainly miss out.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

