RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa Creator: Paul ELLIS
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa Creator: Paul ELLIS

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has vowed not to quit the troubled Premier League club but admits he may not be safe from the sack during his side's dismal run.

Recommended articles

Bielsa's side are five points above the Premier League's relegation zone after an embarrassing 7-0 hammering at Manchester City on Tuesday.

It was the joint-heaviest league defeat in Leeds' history and increased talk that Bielsa might walk away from Elland Road before he could be sacked.

Leeds have won only three league games this season -- a stark contrast to their impressive ninth-place finish in their first campaign back in the top-flight in 2020/21. 

Asked on Thursday if he feared being dismissed, Bielsa said: "Do you think there's a coach that can't be sacked, who is unsackable? Do you think I'm so vain that I think I can't be sacked?

"Do you think that after suffering a 7-0 defeat I can discard the instability? Of course the job of a coach is not stable. I don't have anything that makes me immune to that characteristic."

The 66-year-old, who masterminded Leeds' promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, has no intention of leaving in the midst of the club's battle to avoid relegation.

"Of course I'm going to continue fighting until the end of the season. I always think that in adversity you have to fight," he said.

"I am going to fight until the end of the season without any doubts. I hope nothing happens that does not allow me to act on what I just said."

Bielsa has faced criticism from pundits but he remains hugely popular with most fans.

Ahead of Saturday's visit from in-form Arsenal, Bielsa conceded this was his most difficult period at Leeds.

"It's the worst of all the moments I've had at Leeds," he said. "Of course, to lose 7-0 is not just another defeat."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know about interim manager Austin Eguavoen

5 things to know about interim manager Austin Eguavoen

Why Hamilton does not need an eighth F1 title to validate his greatness

Why Hamilton does not need an eighth F1 title to validate his greatness

F1: 2021 undoubtedly had Verstappen written all over it

F1: 2021 undoubtedly had Verstappen written all over it

Four more Real Madrid players test positive for Covid-19

Four more Real Madrid players test positive for Covid-19

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

Bielsa won't quit on troubled Leeds

English Football League says quarter of players not planning to get vaccine

English Football League says quarter of players not planning to get vaccine

Morocco coach Halilhodzic fears Africa Cup of Nations could be called off

Morocco coach Halilhodzic fears Africa Cup of Nations could be called off

Man Utd, Spurs games off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

Man Utd, Spurs games off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

Manchester United vs Brighton postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester United vs Brighton postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Trending

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

Kelechi Iheanacho will have to fight for his place in the Leicester City starting line-up again after an impressive showing from Zambia's Patson Daka against Newcastle United