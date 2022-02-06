Beyond The Top 5: Royale USG edges closer to a historic Belgian league title with a 2-0 win over Antwerp

But Union instead proved to be the far superior team and reminded everyone why they are still top of the league with eight games left and ended up extending the lead to 10 points.

Royale USG eased to a 2-0 win in what was a complete display of defensive and attacking proficiency. Coach Felice Mazzu shifted away from his usual expansive and ball-dominant style and adopted the pattern that would bring results in this game.

Union opted to defend emphatically and play mostly without the ball, 45% possession is testament to that. But they also made sure Antwerp could do nothing with it.

IMAGO / Belga

Union limited the hosts to just two shots on target all game, with centre back, Christian Burgess doing a great job Michael Frey who had scored 18 goals and was the joint-top scorer before this game.

Frey had a miserable game and so did the rest of his Antwerp team, repeatedly running into a defensive brick wall whenever they attempted to affect the game in their favour.

The man who had been tied with Frey, Deniz Undav had no such problems as he scored both goals and could have had more, much to the furore of the home fans who even went as far as throwing objects at him while he celebrate.

IMAGO / Belga

Undav and his strike partner Dante Vanzeir ran the Antwerp defence ragged and were aided by the unfortunate injury suffered by Bjorn Engels which left them open at the back.

USG’s second goal validates the above statement perfectly as the defence was split wide open by a simple pass from the USG half. Vanzeir raced onto the pass almost unopposed and calmly squared the ball across goal for Undav to finish.

Of course, it is a massive underdog story but in the context of this game, Royale USG were the better team and they played with the control and know-how of champions.

That means Deniz Undav now has 20 league goals in 26 appearances while playing his first-ever season of top-flight football also making him the outright top scorer in the league now ahead of Michael Frey.

IMAGO / Belga

Another positive is that Union have now played all six games against the current top four and held their own which is good practice for the championship playoffs.