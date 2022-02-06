Beyond The Top 5: Royale USG edges closer to a historic Belgian league title with a 2-0 win over Antwerp

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise defeated Royal Antwerp 2-0 in a clash between two teams at the summit of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Royale USG extended their lead at the top to 10 points
Royale USG extended their lead at the top to 10 points

Antwerp were seven points behind Union in second place before kickoff and a win at home would have cut that lead to four points.

Recommended articles

But Union instead proved to be the far superior team and reminded everyone why they are still top of the league with eight games left and ended up extending the lead to 10 points.

Royale USG eased to a 2-0 win in what was a complete display of defensive and attacking proficiency. Coach Felice Mazzu shifted away from his usual expansive and ball-dominant style and adopted the pattern that would bring results in this game.

Union opted to defend emphatically and play mostly without the ball, 45% possession is testament to that. But they also made sure Antwerp could do nothing with it.

Royal Antwerp found no way past the USG defence
Royal Antwerp found no way past the USG defence IMAGO / Belga

Union limited the hosts to just two shots on target all game, with centre back, Christian Burgess doing a great job Michael Frey who had scored 18 goals and was the joint-top scorer before this game.

Frey had a miserable game and so did the rest of his Antwerp team, repeatedly running into a defensive brick wall whenever they attempted to affect the game in their favour.

The man who had been tied with Frey, Deniz Undav had no such problems as he scored both goals and could have had more, much to the furore of the home fans who even went as far as throwing objects at him while he celebrate.

Deniz Undav
Deniz Undav IMAGO / Belga

Undav and his strike partner Dante Vanzeir ran the Antwerp defence ragged and were aided by the unfortunate injury suffered by Bjorn Engels which left them open at the back.

USG’s second goal validates the above statement perfectly as the defence was split wide open by a simple pass from the USG half. Vanzeir raced onto the pass almost unopposed and calmly squared the ball across goal for Undav to finish.

Of course, it is a massive underdog story but in the context of this game, Royale USG were the better team and they played with the control and know-how of champions.

That means Deniz Undav now has 20 league goals in 26 appearances while playing his first-ever season of top-flight football also making him the outright top scorer in the league now ahead of Michael Frey.

Royale Unoin Saint-Gil
Royale Unoin Saint-Gil IMAGO / Belga

Another positive is that Union have now played all six games against the current top four and held their own which is good practice for the championship playoffs.

Read all about Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s exploits in part one and part two of this incredible Cinderella of an underdog.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Top 10: January transfers that blew us away

Top 10 January Transfers

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job

‘Insults don’t bother us, the name Ayew will reign forever in football’ – Rahim Ayew

The Ayew family