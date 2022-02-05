Beyond The Top 5 Leagues: Plymouth’s FA Cup display against Chelsea is a great advert for League One

That goal was the first for Plymouth and of the season for the 26-year old English defender who had only scored seven previous career goals before now.

After exerting pressure and hitting the woodwork three times, Chelsea eventually equalised in the 41st minute thanks to an uncharacteristically savvy back-heel finish by Cesar Azpilicueta.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

A superb second-half performance by goalkeeper Michael Cooper aided greatly by poor finishing by the Chelsea attackers helped keep the scores at 1-1 after regulation time and force Chelsea into an unwanted extra time.

Chelsea went on to win the tie in extra-time thanks to Marcus Alonso’s goal and Ryan Hardie’s missed penalty late on to seal a 2-1 win.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Although the result was ultimately about what Chelsea failed to do rather than what Plymouth did, the Pilgrims held their own and did League One proud.

If you did not know, League One is the third tier of English football below the Premier League and Championship so it is obviously not revered for its quality.

That is one of the reasons they were expected to get run over by Chelsea but on the evidence of the ongoing season, League One football has gotten a bad rep and is a lot better than most people think.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Not that it is a reason for the Champions of Europe to fail to beat Plymouth but their performance shows to the average football fan that teams outside the top tier possess quality too.

Plymouth grew in confidence as the game went on and although they got outplayed by Chelsea, they held their own and did not hesitate to take the game to their hosts.

Captain Dan Scarr did his best to limit Romelu Lukaku through 120 minutes and although he lost that battle on a few occasions, he was able to keep Chelsea’s 100-million-pound man from scoring.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Other outstanding players include Panutche Camara, the Guinea-Bissau midfielder did a good job for Plymouth, throwing several spanners into the works of the European champions.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The best part is Plymouth are not even the best League One has to offer, they are seventh on the table, scrapping for a promotion playoff spot.