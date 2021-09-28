Beware Spartak Moscow, Victor Osimhen is red-hot!

Sunday evening was another thoroughly dominant performance by the Partenopei who secured a 2-0 win over Cagliari at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Victor Osimhen’s impact in the comfortable success was palpable, scoring for the fourth game running and winning the penalty for Lorenzo Insigne to double the Naples outfit’s advantage in the second half.

It wasn’t just the goal for the striker, though, but the aggressive ball-carrying and inclination to run at Walter Mazzarri’s center-backs.

The former Napoli boss revealed the problems caused by the Nigerian after the game.

“Osimhen is phenomenal because he runs alone at five players and gets through. If you look at genuine scoring opportunities, compared to the number Napoli created lately, I didn’t see that many,” Mazzarri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We intentionally kept a deep defensive line, because if we pushed higher like the other teams, we’d concede four or five like they did with Osimhen able to run into space. Obviously, Napoli had more possession and attacked more, but this was an intentional approach.”

The Nigerian has now netted six times in four outings and will look forward to another impressive performance when Luciano Spalletti’s team host Spartak Moscow in this week’s Europa League games.

It was only a fortnight ago that the ex-Lille striker thrived at the King Power Stadium to peg back a Leicester City side that raced into a 2-0 lead. Osimhen scored his first and second EL goals on the night and that run has started a flurry of goals for the young frontman.

The point against the Foxes was beyond creditable, but it will count for little if the Azzurri fail to gain maximum points against the Russian outfit.

Admittedly, while there’s little jeopardy from failing to gain all three points against Spartak, Spalletti understands the pressure his side will face subsequently if they drop points and results elsewhere go against them.

Having said that, their performances in the last few games don’t suggest a dip is near, and the demanding manager will rouse his troops to claim maximum points against this week’s visitors.

Osimhen is a man in form, so don’t be surprised if he puts the Spartak defense to the sword with another impressive showing in front of the passionate home crowd.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

