Betting: Value bets for AFCON Quarter-finals (Day 1)

Authors:

Mr Genius Tips
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Africa Cup of Nations enters the Round of 16 stage. We take a look at the matches to begin the Round of 16.

Jim Allevinah in action for Gabon
Jim Allevinah in action for Gabon
Recommended articles

The Stallions came through Group A in second place and they face the Panthers of Gabon in their Round of 16 match.

The Panthers have done quite well without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are in the Round of 16 due to their commitment and resilience in a group which included the Black Stars of Ghana.

Burkina Faso have not scored a lot of goals, so do not expect a goalfest against Gabon
Burkina Faso have not scored a lot of goals, so do not expect a goalfest against Gabon Pulse Nigeria

Prediction

There is no second chance in this stage and I think both teams would be cautious at the start so we don't expect a goal extravaganza.

Match tip: 1st half Under 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds.

The west Africans are probably the team to beat so far. Their performances have left fans and critics drooling alike and it remains to be seen if they can perform on the big stage.

The Super Eagles have been one of the more exciting teams at AFCON so far
The Super Eagles have been one of the more exciting teams at AFCON so far Pulse Nigeria

Tunisia represent their best shot at quelling any doubters and having rested both Joseph Aribo and Ola Aina they would be back to their best 11. Tunisia would welcome AFCON star Wahbi Khazri to the team from his COVID isolation.

This game presents a repeat of the third place match from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Prediction

Tunisia isn't much of an underdog and with the quality in both teams attack we see the over 1.5 goals option @ 1.57 odds a banker.

Topics:

Authors:

Mr Genius Tips

Recommended articles

NPFL matchday 8 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 8 preview and predictions

Australia coach Covid-positive ahead of World Cup qualifier

Australia coach Covid-positive ahead of World Cup qualifier

AFCON 2021: Complacency is the Super Eagles’ biggest threat against Tunisia

AFCON 2021: Complacency is the Super Eagles’ biggest threat against Tunisia

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 12 (Round of 16) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 12 (Round of 16) predictions

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane to retain heavyweight title

AFCON 2021: 3 pertinent questions before Round of 16 fixtures

AFCON 2021: 3 pertinent questions before Round of 16 fixtures

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo