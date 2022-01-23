Betting: Value bets for AFCON Quarter-finals (Day 1)

The Stallions came through Group A in second place and they face the Panthers of Gabon in their Round of 16 match.

The Panthers have done quite well without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are in the Round of 16 due to their commitment and resilience in a group which included the Black Stars of Ghana.

Pulse Nigeria

Prediction

There is no second chance in this stage and I think both teams would be cautious at the start so we don't expect a goal extravaganza.

Match tip: 1st half Under 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds.

Nigeria vs Tunisia

The west Africans are probably the team to beat so far. Their performances have left fans and critics drooling alike and it remains to be seen if they can perform on the big stage.

Pulse Nigeria

Tunisia represent their best shot at quelling any doubters and having rested both Joseph Aribo and Ola Aina they would be back to their best 11. Tunisia would welcome AFCON star Wahbi Khazri to the team from his COVID isolation.

This game presents a repeat of the third place match from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Prediction