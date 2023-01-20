ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

It's Gameweek 19 in Serie A, and there are exciting match ups for football fans to enjoy. We have put together a 5-odds accumulator from these games based on analysis.

Serie A betting tips
Serie A betting tips

The Italian league is back for the weekend with some big games on show, as Juventus look to bounce back from last week&rsquo;s humiliation against Napoli when they host Atalanta.&nbsp;

Lazio will also welcome AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in another top four clash, while Inter look to climb further up the table when they face Empoli at San Siro.

Here are some betting tips from the Serie A for this weekend with odds from Bet9ja

You can stake them as singles or as an accumulator.

Bet9ja odds for Serie A
Bet9ja odds for Serie A

Salernitana vs. Napoli: Napoli to win @ 1.34 odds

Spezia vs. Roma: Roma to win @ 1.87 odds

Juventus vs. Atalanta: Both teams to score @ 1.76 odds

Inter vs. Empoli: Inter to win @ 1.30

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.73 odds

Booking code: 3DPLXPZ

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Saturday, January 21, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 1.33 on Bet9ja

Salernitana have had a chaotic week on and off the pitch after the club hierarchy fired and rehired manager David Nicola within 48 hours, following the 8-2 loss to Atalanta. They face another baptism of fire this weekend against table toppers Napoli, a team that defeated them across both legs last season.

Victor Osimhen could be the first African Serie A top scorer
Victor Osimhen could be the first African Serie A top scorer

It is a no-brainer to place a bet on Napoli to win this fixture, given the blistering form they have been in this season.

Sunday, January 22, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Roma to win

Odds: 1.86 on Bet9ja

Spezia are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games and they come up against an AS Roma side that are also on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league. However, the difference here is that Roma have a good record against Spezia, having never lost to them in Serie A (3W, 1D). José Mourinho&rsquo;s side are likely to win this one, as they possess more quality than the Spezia side.

Sunday, January 22, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.76 on Bet9ja

This fixture is one that has never been goal-shy, with both teams scoring in seven of their last nine meetings. Before picking up an embarrassing defeat against Napoli, Juventus had a an eight-game winning run that was fostered by a defensive solidity.However, Atalanta have always found a way through in recent games but have struggled defensively, which has resulted in both teams scoring and over 2.5 in their last five league games.

Ademola Lookman bagged a brace last weekend in Atalanta's 8-2 win against Salernitana
Ademola Lookman bagged a brace last weekend in Atalanta's 8-2 win against Salernitana

Sunday, January 22, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Inter to win

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja

Inter has won four of their last five league games, and are looking to solidify their spot in the top four. The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games and will aim to extend the run against an Empoli side they have been in the last 10 meetings. We have our money on Inter to win and we think it will be a convincing win.

