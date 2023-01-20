BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

Lazio will also welcome AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in another top four clash, while Inter look to climb further up the table when they face Empoli at San Siro.

Here are some betting tips from the Serie A for this weekend with odds from Bet9ja

You can stake them as singles or as an accumulator.

Bet9ja odds for the Serie A

Salernitana vs. Napoli: Napoli to win @ 1.34 odds

Spezia vs. Roma: Roma to win @ 1.87 odds

Juventus vs. Atalanta: Both teams to score @ 1.76 odds

Inter vs. Empoli: Inter to win @ 1.30

Salernitana vs Napoli

Saturday, January 21, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 1.33 on Bet9ja

Salernitana have had a chaotic week on and off the pitch after the club hierarchy fired and rehired manager David Nicola within 48 hours, following the 8-2 loss to Atalanta. They face another baptism of fire this weekend against table toppers Napoli, a team that defeated them across both legs last season.

It is a no-brainer to place a bet on Napoli to win this fixture, given the blistering form they have been in this season.

Spezia vs. Roma

Sunday, January 22, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Roma to win

Odds: 1.86 on Bet9ja

Spezia are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games and they come up against an AS Roma side that are also on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league. However, the difference here is that Roma have a good record against Spezia, having never lost to them in Serie A (3W, 1D). José Mourinho’s side are likely to win this one, as they possess more quality than the Spezia side.

Juventus vs. Atalanta

Sunday, January 22, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.76 on Bet9ja

This fixture is one that has never been goal-shy, with both teams scoring in seven of their last nine meetings. Before picking up an embarrassing defeat against Napoli, Juventus had a an eight-game winning run that was fostered by a defensive solidity.However, Atalanta have always found a way through in recent games but have struggled defensively, which has resulted in both teams scoring and over 2.5 in their last five league games.

Inter vs. Empoli

Sunday, January 22, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Inter to win

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja