Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend

Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.34 odds

Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal @ 1.60 odds

Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win @ 2.35 odds

Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win @ 1.55

Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals

Saturday, November 12, 13:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja

Manchester City have been on a tremendous home form this season. They have not lost or drawn at home since the start of the season. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored an average of 3 goals in 4 of their last Premier League home games. We expect a goal fiesta in this match.

Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao cup as they face Leeds United on Saturday. Both teams have played a goal-goal in 5 of their last 7 meetings. Antonio Conte’s team have also conceded in 4 of their last 5 home games whereas Leeds United have scored in 3 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League.

Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle to win

Odds: 2.35 on Bet9ja

A rejuvenated Newcastle side lock horns with an underperforming Chelsea side in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team has been on a rise, having won their last 4 home games in the premier league. However, Chelsea have lost their last 2 Premier League games and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Newcastle United’s home form will be an issue for Chelsea come Saturday.

Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win

Sunday, November 13, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Arsenal to win

Odds: 1.55 on Bet9ja