Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

It is the final week of league football in the Premier League before heading to the World Cup. We have an accumulator of 7-odd from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend going into the World Cup.

Premier league betting Tips
Premier league betting Tips

Our ticket includes Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Arsenal respectively.

Recommended articles

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Premier League

Premier League betting tips on Bet9ja
Premier League betting tips on Bet9ja Pulse Nigeria

Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.34 odds

Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal @ 1.60 odds

Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win @ 2.35 odds

Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win @ 1.55

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.81 odds

Booking code: 32MPKNZ

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Saturday, November 12, 13:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja

Manchester City have been on a tremendous home form this season. They have not lost or drawn at home since the start of the season. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored an average of 3 goals in 4 of their last Premier League home games. We expect a goal fiesta in this match.

Betting tips on Manchester City
Betting tips on Manchester City AFP

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: goal-goal

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao cup as they face Leeds United on Saturday. Both teams have played a goal-goal in 5 of their last 7 meetings. Antonio Conte’s team have also conceded in 4 of their last 5 home games whereas Leeds United have scored in 3 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League.

Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle to win

Odds: 2.35 on Bet9ja

A rejuvenated Newcastle side lock horns with an underperforming Chelsea side in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team has been on a rise, having won their last 4 home games in the premier league. However, Chelsea have lost their last 2 Premier League games and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Newcastle United’s home form will be an issue for Chelsea come Saturday.

Sunday, November 13, 20:45 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Arsenal to win

Odds: 1.55 on Bet9ja

With the premier league taking a break this weekend, the league leaders will be hoping to secure a win against Wolves so they can keep their top spot going into the world cup. Arsenal have won 6 of their last 7 games in the Premier League and have also won 3 of their last 4 away games. Wolves have struggled this season and have lost their last 2 Premier League games.

Topics:

More from category

  • Premier league betting Tips

    Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend

  • Hakim Ziyech returns for Morocco World Cup squad

    Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

  • Cameroon's squad in their last preparatory friendly for the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

Recommended articles

Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend

Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend

Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

Roy Jones Jr vows Anthony Joshua will be champion again

Roy Jones Jr vows Anthony Joshua will be champion again

EFL Cup: Manchester United produce fight back win to advance to last 16.

EFL Cup: Manchester United produce fight back win to advance to last 16.

Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

Israel Adesanya shares rare skill with Floyd Mayweather

Israel Adesanya shares rare skill with Floyd Mayweather

Final 8: How we defeated champions Hoopers - Regina Akpera, Benue Braves head coach

Final 8: How we defeated champions Hoopers - Regina Akpera, Benue Braves head coach

Final 8: Benue Braves end Rivers Hoopers unbeaten run, Kano Pillars crash out in style

Final 8: Benue Braves end Rivers Hoopers unbeaten run, Kano Pillars crash out in style

Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Qatar 2022: Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Trending

Milan are eyeing Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Olivier Giroud

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Mourinho blasts the attitude of one of his players following Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

Top 5 Bizarre World Cup moments

Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments