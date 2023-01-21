BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

Madrid take a trip to Athletic Bilbao as they try to navigate a tricky tie in a bid to catch up with Barcelona, while the latter will welcome Getafe to the Camp Nou.

Here are the best betting tips with odds from Bet9ja.

You can stake them as singles or as an accumulator.

Bet9ja odds for La Liga

AFP

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: Atletico to win @ 1.38 odds

Villarreal vs. Girona: Villarreal to win @ 1.77 odds

Barcelona vs. Getafe: Barcelona to win @ 1.19 odds

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid: under 2.5 @ 1.90 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.52 odds

Booking code: 3DR8NN8

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Valladolid

Saturday, January 21, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atletico Madrid to win

Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja

Atletico Madrid have failed to find consistency this season; however, they take on a Real Valladolid side that has lost its last four La Liga games. Atletico will be at home for this tie, which means they are overwhelming favorites and anything short of a victory will be an upset. The Mattress Makers have won three consecutive games against Valladolid and have not lost in the last 12. Their last six meetings at the Metropolitano Stadium have also gone in one direction, with Deigo Simeone’s men enjoying victories in all of those games.

Villarreal vs. Girona

Sunday, January 22, 14:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Villarreal to win

Odds: 1.77 on Bet9ja

Two sides currently on an unbeaten streak in La Liga face off this weekend. Villarreal has won three and drawn one of their last four league games, while Girona are unbeaten in their last five league games with three wins and two draws.

However, going into this game, Villarreal are still the favorites as they have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning the last three without conceding a goal. The Yellow Submarine have a good home record this season, winning five of their seven home games so far. While we expect Girona to make this game tough, we also expect Villlarreal to edge it, and 1.77 odds is good value.

Barcelona vs. Getafe

Sunday, January 22, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Barcelona to win

Odds: 1.19 on Bet9ja

Barcelona are currently leading the way in La Liga, leaving a three-point gap between them and Real Madrid, who are in second place. The Catalans have not lost a league game since their El Classico loss in October 2022 and have only dropped points in the Catalan derby since then.

Without a shred of doubt, we are backing Xavi’s side to go and win this fixture convincingly at the Camp Nou. Getafe has been in poor form lately, losing three of their last four La Liga games.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid

Sunday, January 22, 21:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Under 2.5

Odds: 1.90 on Bet9ja

When these two teams face off, the natural thought is to expect goals galore. However, that has not been the case in recent years, with four of their last five meetings ending with under three goals scored. In the context of this season, Athletic Bilbao have also been shrewd in recent times, with five of the last seven games involving them failing to produce up to three goals.

AFP