Betting Tips: Home wins to bank on this Saturday

For this Saturday, we’ve carefully picked the best 5 home wins. See Below;

1. Borussia M.Gladbach v Greuther

Gladbach are in good form as they lost just once in 7 games and they’ve already recorded a massive 5-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Newly promoted Fuerth are bottom of the table and a fight not to go back have already started for them.

Gladbach should win this. Home win at 1.34 Odds

2. Bayer Leverkusen v Bochum

AFP

Bochum recorded 3 wins before the international break that has moved them to 12th on the table but they have a very poor away form with 5 losses in 6 away games.

Bayer Leverkusen were riddled with injuries before the international break and with the injuries abating, the home side can get back to winning ways. Bayer to win at 1.45 Odds

3. Sevilla v Alaves

Sevilla are just one point off the top spot despite struggles in Europe.

Alaves are 4-match unbeaten despite starting the season very poor.

Alaves have gone from the bottom three to 14th position and three points clear, though it is likely they will come up short on the road against Sevilla. Sevilla to win at 1.47 Odds

4. Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

AFP

Atletico Madrid have been inconsistent this season and they need to find their rhythm.

Osasuna, meanwhile, put together an impressive start to the campaign, but a difficult run of fixtures, which continues here, saw them go into the international break with a bad form.

Osasuna have the potential to frustrate Atleti here, but the home side should still come away with the win given the pressure on them to respond. Atletico to win at 1.46 Odds

5. Fulham v Barnsley

Fulham are on a 6-game winning streak and they are seriously chasing a return back to the Premier League.

Barnsley are rooted at the bottom and 4 points adrift from safety.

The visitors have 2 wins in their first 17 league games and this should be a win for Fulham. Home wins at 1.30 Odds.

Sulaiman Adebayo is a Nigerian-based sports journalist, FIFA accredited photographer and bet consultant.

---