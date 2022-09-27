Portugal vs Spain betting tips and prediction

The top spot in League A, Group 2 is up for grabs in the final group game. Portugal has the advantage going into this one, as Spain suffered their first home loss since October 2018 against Switzerland. Meanwhile, Portugal recorded a resounding 4-0 victory against the Czech Republic thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes and a Diogo Dalot brace.

All Portugal needs to do in their final home game against Spain is to avoid defeat, and they will head into the Nations League finals for the second time after winning the first edition.

The Seleção have been good in front of their home crowd, having won the last four games played at home. They have also won both home games in this season’s Nations League, scoring six without conceding a goal.

Spain, on the other hand, relinquished the top spot and their brilliant home record after falling 2-1 against Switzerland in their last game. This result means Luis Enrique’s men are two points behind Portugal and must now win their game against the Seleção for a chance to progress.

Spain have shown good form on the road in recent games, winning three out of the last four.

AFP

Portugal vs. Spain betting tip - Over 2.5 goals @ 2.10

This is a must-win game for Spain, and they are expected to come out guns blazing against the home side. The game is set up well for Portugal to score goals, as they will be playing in front of their home crowd against a Spanish side desperate for goals. Portugal are expected to be devastating in transition, led by Diogo Jota, Rafael Leão, and Bruno Fernandes.

Both teams to score @ 1.90 odds is also a valuable option to look into considering how the game is set up.