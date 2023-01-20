BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

Last weekend was one for derbies as the Manchester derby and the North London derby was on show. There were upsets last weekend, with the defending-champions, Manchester City, losing to Manchester United and Liverpool losing 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

As the new gameweek kicks off tomorrow, we have brought you the best betting tips with odds from Bet9ja.

You can stake them as singles or as an accumulator.

Bet9ja odds for the English Premier League

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Under 3.5 @ 1.45 odds

Southampton vs. Aston Villa: Both teams to score @ 1.73 odds

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United: Newcastle win or draw @ 1.21 odds

Leeds United vs. Brentford: Brentford win or draw @ 1.55

Manchester City vs. Wolves: Manchester City to win @ 1.21

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.69 odds

Booking code: 3DNR8JC

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Saturday, January 21, 13:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Under 3.5

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

The mid-table clash between two EPL powerhouses leads the way in gameweek 21. Both teams have had forgettable league campaigns so far, with Liverpool in 9th and Chelsea in 10th. Both teams have 28 points with goal difference separating them. In the last six meetings between these teams, five have ended with less than three goals scored in the game.

We are backing this trend to continue while playing it a little bit safer at under 3.5 goals.

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Saturday, January, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja

Southmapton are currently at the bottom of the table with a run of six defeats in their last seven league games. However, they have not found it hard to score, as they found the net in five of those games. Eight of the last 10 games involving the Saints have seen both teams finding the net.

Aston Villa have also scored and conceded in five of their last six games, and we see this outcome working out again this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Saturday, January, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Newcastle win or draw

Odds: 1.21 on Bet9ja

Newcastle United are on a 14-game unbeaten streak and they don’t look like they will stop anytime soon. The Magpies have also not lost to the Seagulls in their last four meetings and have failed to concede in the last three.

Leeds United vs. Brentford

Sunday, January, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Brentford to win or draw

Odds: 1.55 on Bet9ja

Leeds United are currently on a poor run, having lost three of their five league games. Brentford, on the other hand, have not lost a league game since October 2022, which was the last time away from home. We think the Bees will extend their unbeaten streak in the EPL to eight games.

Manchester City vs. Wolves

Sunday, January, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Manchester City to win

Odds: 1.21 on Bet9ja