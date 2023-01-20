It’s all coming fast and quick, as fans get set for another weekend of top clashes in the English Premier League.
BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend
The English Premier League returns for gameweek 21 with interesting matchups. We have brought you a 5-odds accumulator to help you cash out from these games.
Recommended articles
Last weekend was one for derbies as the Manchester derby and the North London derby was on show. There were upsets last weekend, with the defending-champions, Manchester City, losing to Manchester United and Liverpool losing 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion.
As the new gameweek kicks off tomorrow, we have brought you the best betting tips with odds from Bet9ja.
You can stake them as singles or as an accumulator.
Bet9ja odds for the English Premier League
Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Under 3.5 @ 1.45 odds
Southampton vs. Aston Villa: Both teams to score @ 1.73 odds
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United: Newcastle win or draw @ 1.21 odds
Leeds United vs. Brentford: Brentford win or draw @ 1.55
Manchester City vs. Wolves: Manchester City to win @ 1.21
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.69 odds
Booking code: 3DNR8JC
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Saturday, January 21, 13:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Under 3.5
Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja
The mid-table clash between two EPL powerhouses leads the way in gameweek 21. Both teams have had forgettable league campaigns so far, with Liverpool in 9th and Chelsea in 10th. Both teams have 28 points with goal difference separating them. In the last six meetings between these teams, five have ended with less than three goals scored in the game.
We are backing this trend to continue while playing it a little bit safer at under 3.5 goals.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
Saturday, January, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.73 on Bet9ja
Southmapton are currently at the bottom of the table with a run of six defeats in their last seven league games. However, they have not found it hard to score, as they found the net in five of those games. Eight of the last 10 games involving the Saints have seen both teams finding the net.
Aston Villa have also scored and conceded in five of their last six games, and we see this outcome working out again this weekend.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Saturday, January, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Newcastle win or draw
Odds: 1.21 on Bet9ja
Newcastle United are on a 14-game unbeaten streak and they don’t look like they will stop anytime soon. The Magpies have also not lost to the Seagulls in their last four meetings and have failed to concede in the last three.
Leeds United vs. Brentford
Sunday, January, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Brentford to win or draw
Odds: 1.55 on Bet9ja
Leeds United are currently on a poor run, having lost three of their five league games. Brentford, on the other hand, have not lost a league game since October 2022, which was the last time away from home. We think the Bees will extend their unbeaten streak in the EPL to eight games.
Manchester City vs. Wolves
Sunday, January, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Manchester City to win
Odds: 1.21 on Bet9ja
The defending champions have dropped points in games where they were overwhelming favorites, but we think they will be too strong for Wolves. Pep Guardiola’s have won their last five games against Wolves and will look to extend the run on Sunday. We think they have too much quality for Wolves and you could also throw in a cheeky bet on Erling Haaland to score after the Norwegian opened his 2023 account against Tottenham.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend
-
BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend
-
BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea