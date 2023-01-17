BETTING TIPS: Double your money with this Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

After careful analysis of Wednesday’s games, we have come up with a 2-odds accumulator ticket.

Bet9ja odds and betting tips for NPFL

Enyimba vs Akwa United: Enyimba to win @ 1.70 odds

Dakkada International FC vs Wikki Tourist: Dakkada to win @ 1.38 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 2.38 odds

Enyimba vs Akwa United

Wednesday, January 18, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Enyimba to win

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Enyimba began their season with a 2-1 away win at Nasarawa United over the weekend. The People’s Elephant will play their first game on home soil when they host Akwa United. Akwa United had a poor season opener, as they lost 2-0 at home to newly-promoted Bendel Insurance.

Enyimba has dominated their home fixtures against Akwa, picking up five victories in the last eight at the Aba Township Stadium. The two-time CAF Champions League winners will be too strong for Akwa United on home soil.

Dakkada International FC vs Wikki Tourist

Wednesday, January 18, 16:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Dakkada to win

Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja

Dakkada FC had a strong end to last season’s league campaign, winning three consecutive games. The Uyo-based side have also started well in the new season, as they picked up a 1-1 draw away at Bayelsa United.

