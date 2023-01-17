BETTING TIPS: Double your money with this Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

NPFL gameweek 1 delivered some interesting results, with the highlight being newly-promoted Bendel Insurance bagging an away victory at Akwa United. Remo Stars and defending champions, Rivers United, were the only two teams that won at home in gameweek 1.
The Nigeria Professional Football League enters gameweek 2, as midweek fixtures will be held across all centers. Here are some betting tips for the first set of midweek games on Wednesday
After careful analysis of Wednesday’s games, we have come up with a 2-odds accumulator ticket.
Bet9ja odds and betting tips for NPFL
Enyimba vs Akwa United: Enyimba to win @ 1.70 odds
Dakkada International FC vs Wikki Tourist: Dakkada to win @ 1.38 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 2.38 odds
Booking code: 3DBLK68
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Enyimba vs Akwa United
Wednesday, January 18, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Enyimba to win
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Enyimba began their season with a 2-1 away win at Nasarawa United over the weekend. The People’s Elephant will play their first game on home soil when they host Akwa United. Akwa United had a poor season opener, as they lost 2-0 at home to newly-promoted Bendel Insurance.
Enyimba has dominated their home fixtures against Akwa, picking up five victories in the last eight at the Aba Township Stadium. The two-time CAF Champions League winners will be too strong for Akwa United on home soil.
Dakkada International FC vs Wikki Tourist
Wednesday, January 18, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Dakkada to win
Odds: 1.38 on Bet9ja
Dakkada FC had a strong end to last season’s league campaign, winning three consecutive games. The Uyo-based side have also started well in the new season, as they picked up a 1-1 draw away at Bayelsa United.
Wikki Tourist has dominated this fixture, having won the last three, however, their form has been inconsistent in recent times. The Bauchi side lost their season opener against Niger Tornadoes [2-0], and have lost six of their last seven away games in NPFL, dating back to last season.
