BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey

The biggest clash of the Copa Del Rey round of 16 pitches Villarreal against Real Madrid. We bring you the best betting tips from this game, as both teams contest for a quarter-final place.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid betting tips
The Yellow Submarine and Los Blancos clash for the second time this year and season, with Quique Setién&rsquo;s side picking up a win in their league meeting this month.&nbsp;

Villarreal reached this stage of the competition having participated in three rounds, picking up wins against Santa Amalia [9-0], CD Guijuelo [2-1 AET], and FC Cartegana [5-1].

Real Madrid entered the Copa Del Rey in the last round (Round of 32) and advanced after a win over CP Cacereño [1-0].

Here are some betting tips from this heavyweight Copa Del Rey round of 16 fixture.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3DFJ9LP

Villarreal hosts this fixture, which means they are the favorites according to recent history. The last time the Yellow Submarine lost at home to Real Madrid was back in 2017 in a LaLiga fixture.

This is a bold pick, as Madrid are always considered favorites to win in most games. However, Villarreal had shown earlier this month that they have what it takes to beat Madrid. Add this to their impressive home record against Los Blancos, then the Yellow Submarine suddenly appear as the favorites.

Betting code: 3DFJCVH

Both teams have struggled to keep clean sheets this season, but they have also been prolific at the other end. Eight of the last 10 games involving Madrid have seen both teams finding the net, while Villarreal&rsquo;s last six games produced the same outcome. In the context of this fixture, eight of their last 10 meetings have ended with both teams scoring goals.

Gerard Moreno scored the winner and Chukwueze caused several headaches as Villarreal beat Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga this season (Pressinphoto)
Gerard Moreno scored the winner and Chukwueze caused several headaches as Villarreal beat Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga this season (Pressinphoto)

Betting code: 3DFJPJJ

Games involving Real Madrid have not produced a high volume of corners, with seven of their last nine games producing under 11 corners. In the last seven meetings between Villarreal and Real Madrid, six have ended with under 11 corners played.

