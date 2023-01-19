BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

ADVERTISEMENT

Betting tips and odds for RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bundesliga returns for the first time in 2023, and we have a heavyweight clash as RB Leipzig host Bayern Munich on Friday night. Here are betting tips from this game to help you have a winning start to your weekend.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich betting tips
RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich betting tips

Bayern Munich are top of the table as the German league resumes after the winter break. However, RB Leipzig are in hot pursuit after recovering from a poor start to the season.

The Red Bulls picked up four consecutive wins to stay six points behind the Bavarians who had a run of six consecutive wins before the break.

Both sides will look to hit the ground running in the new year, and we have brought you betting tips for this top Bundesliga clash.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3DLDNGG

Bayern Munich has dominated this fixture, failing to lose in the last 12 meetings. The Bavarians have also won the last four meetings, with three of those coming in the Bundesliga. While Leipzig has won the most home points this season (19), Bayern has won the most points on the road (17). However, the defending champions have a higher quality and a better cutting edge than the Red Bulls, which is why we think Bayern will win.

Betting code: 3DLDQNJ

Christopher Nkunku is the Bundesliga's leading scorer with 12 goals
Christopher Nkunku is the Bundesliga's leading scorer with 12 goals AFP

One thing this fixture has rarely lacked is goals. Four of the last five meetings have ended with both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals scored. Both teams have also been in buoyant mood for goals in recent games, with Leipzig&rsquo;s last seven games producing over 2.5 goals while it has also happened in five of Bayern&rsquo;s last seven games.

